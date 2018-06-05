Greenspoon Marder Announces Mayor Of The City Of Miami, Francis X. Suarez And Partner Olga Vieira Join The Firm

"Our firm is committed to our strategic growth and development in South Florida. Miami is a key business and legal market for our firm and for clients," comments Gerald Greenspoon, Co-Managing Director of Greenspoon Marder. "Francis and Olga's practices are synergistic and offer our clients a deep breadth of experience. We are thrilled to have this dynamic team join our firm," comments Michael E. Marder, Co-Managing Director of Greenspoon Marder.

Mr. Suarez has more than 13 years of experience in real estate and corporate finance, covering the gamut of clients' real estate needs, from acquisitions and financing to sales and joint ventures. He also has served as outside general counsel to a variety of companies.

Ms. Vieira is a trial lawyer with extensive experience in extended trials, including serving as first chair and working with other trial counsel on legal issues to avoid errors or preserve the record for appeal. Ms. Vieira's practice focuses on product liability, catastrophic injury, and commercial litigation.

"Greenspoon Marder presented us with a business opportunity that was a natural transition for our practices and our clients. We are excited to have found a long-term home for our business endeavors," comments Mr. Suarez.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our goal is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. Since our inception in 1981, Greenspoon Marder has become a full-service, Am Law 200 and NLJ 500 ranked law firm with more than 200 attorneys. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs across the United States. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

