Greenspoon Marder Expands Corporate & Business Capabilities With Addition Of Two New Attorneys In Denver

Mr. Galligan focuses his practice in corporate and business transactions, including the formation and financing of emerging growth and technology-based companies. He has experience in business transactions including entity formation, seed capital, angel, venture capital, and private equity financings, convertible debt offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and public securities offerings, including initial public offerings. Mr. Galligan has worked with clients ranging from early-stage start-ups to multi-national companies and from family-owned businesses to publicly traded entities.

Mr. Bechel focuses his practice on estate planning matters including, integrated estate planning, offshore planning, transactional matters and business and tax planning.

About Greenspoon Marder

Greenspoon Marder LLP is committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our goal is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. Since our inception in 1981, Greenspoon Marder has become a full-service, Am Law 200 and NLJ 500 ranked law firm with more than 200 attorneys. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs across the United States. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

