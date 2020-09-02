Greeting Cards & Other Publishing in the U.S. Market Analysis 2020-2024 - Consolidation Will Enable Industry Operators to Secure Superior Contracts with Downstream Markets

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greeting Cards & Other Publishing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the five years to 2019, the proliferation of paperless substitutes has dampened revenue for the Greeting Cards and Other Publishing industry. Many industry products, such as greeting cards, day planners and calendars, have increasingly been rendered obsolete as more consumers prefer digital alternatives, aided by the ubiquity of the smartphone. Additionally, many of the consumers that purchased greeting cards for holidays and birthdays in the past now reach out to their friends and family via social media. Over the five years to 2024, the industry will likely continue to struggle to generate revenue due to mounting external competition. Many publishing companies will consolidate, enabling these industry operators to secure superior contracts with downstream markets.

This industry comprises publishers that primarily publish greeting cards in print or electronic form. Some companies also publish products such as postcards, calendars, coloring books, yearbooks and more. This industry excludes newspaper, magazine, book, directory, map, atlas, database and music publishers.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.



Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

Companies Mentioned

American Greetings Corporation LLC

Hallmark Cards Inc.

