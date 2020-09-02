Greeting Cards & Other Publishing in the U.S. Market Analysis 2020-2024 - Consolidation Will Enable Industry Operators to Secure Superior Contracts with Downstream Markets
Sep 02, 2020, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greeting Cards & Other Publishing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the five years to 2019, the proliferation of paperless substitutes has dampened revenue for the Greeting Cards and Other Publishing industry. Many industry products, such as greeting cards, day planners and calendars, have increasingly been rendered obsolete as more consumers prefer digital alternatives, aided by the ubiquity of the smartphone. Additionally, many of the consumers that purchased greeting cards for holidays and birthdays in the past now reach out to their friends and family via social media. Over the five years to 2024, the industry will likely continue to struggle to generate revenue due to mounting external competition. Many publishing companies will consolidate, enabling these industry operators to secure superior contracts with downstream markets.
This industry comprises publishers that primarily publish greeting cards in print or electronic form. Some companies also publish products such as postcards, calendars, coloring books, yearbooks and more. This industry excludes newspaper, magazine, book, directory, map, atlas, database and music publishers.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
Companies Mentioned
- American Greetings Corporation LLC
- Hallmark Cards Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bu2rcu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets