Greg Norris Selected as NRCS California State Conservation Engineer

DAVIS, Calif., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in California has selected Greg Norris as its new State Conservation Engineer. Norris, who has worked as an engineer for NRCS since 1992, will oversee a staff of approximately 50 professionals.
"I aim to improve both internal and external customer service and will look at new ways of increasing work productivity and quality so that our engineering projects continue to set an example for excellence throughout the state," said Norris.
The NRCS California engineering staff is made up of engineers and technicians that provide service to agricultural operators, government agencies and non-government entities on a diverse mix of projects. Funding for conservation work, that requires engineering expertise, is allocated through the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the Small Watershed Program (commonly known as PL-566), or the Emergency Watershed Protection Program.
NRCS's engineers help design or provide technical guidance on approximately half of conservation practices available to customers. These include, but are not limited to, manure storage facilities, irrigation infrastructure, dam repair and assessments, solar pumps, and erosion control. NRCS's engineers are sought-after professionals by outside organizations and other government agencies for over 85 years of expertise and guidance.
Norris grew up in San Diego, where he attended high school. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Engineering from Cal Poly Pomona and a Master's Degree in Agricultural Engineering from Oklahoma State University. Norris owns and operates his own farm in Galt, Calif., managing hay, grain and pasture on 150 acres.
