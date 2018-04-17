The NRCS California engineering staff is made up of engineers and technicians that provide service to agricultural operators, government agencies and non-government entities on a diverse mix of projects. Funding for conservation work, that requires engineering expertise, is allocated through the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program, the Small Watershed Program (commonly known as PL-566), or the Emergency Watershed Protection Program.

NRCS's engineers help design or provide technical guidance on approximately half of conservation practices available to customers. These include, but are not limited to, manure storage facilities, irrigation infrastructure, dam repair and assessments, solar pumps, and erosion control. NRCS's engineers are sought-after professionals by outside organizations and other government agencies for over 85 years of expertise and guidance.

Norris grew up in San Diego, where he attended high school. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Engineering from Cal Poly Pomona and a Master's Degree in Agricultural Engineering from Oklahoma State University. Norris owns and operates his own farm in Galt, Calif., managing hay, grain and pasture on 150 acres.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greg-norris-selected-as-nrcs-california-state-conservation-engineer-300631462.html

SOURCE USDA - Natural Resources Conservation Service

Related Links

http://www.ca.nrcs.usda.gov

