'Griff's Ace Grooming and Shave Bar™' to Open Flagship Location in Dallas-Fort Worth

Spearheading development in the DFW area, the new locations will be owned and operated by local entrepreneur, Justin Goehring. No stranger to franchising, Goehring has built his business portfolio to include extensive experience in multi-unit operations. Previously owning 20 Verizon stores across Pennsylvania and West Virginia, Goehring is confident in his ability to fill the void that currently exists for men, by bringing Griff's Shave Bar's convenient and quality services to DFW. In order to achieve his aggressive expansion goals, Goehring has plans for the first location to open within the next three months, with nearly all ten to be open and operating within the year.

"At Griff's Shave Bar, the entire experience is built on authentic handcrafted haircuts and shaves combined with attention to detail all offered in an atmosphere that is comfortable and appealing to men. I am honored to introduce the Griff's Shave Bar concept to local communities," said Goehring. "Demand for our underserved services is on the rise, as more men seek an alternative to the cut-rate, value salon. Through our employment of passionate and driven individuals paired with a proven business model, I am assured Griff's Shave Bar will flourish in DFW."

Griff's Shave Bar is rooted in the traditional barbershop experience while appealing to the modern man. The goal of the premium barber shop is to provide a quick, trusted and authentic experience without sacrificing quality. The shops will feature industrial vintage décor, today's music and top-notch service in a comfortable space to meet this niche demand in the area.

"Our experience and heritage in the industry, combined with one-on-one education, training and ongoing support has made our salon and barbershop brands admired throughout the franchise industry," said Scott Griffiths, founder of Griff's Shave Bar. "We are thrilled to have Justin's passion and commitment to our brand drive development in DFW and introduce the new concept to meet the diverse needs of the modern man."

Founded by Scott Griffiths, Griff's Ace Grooming & Shave Bar is rolling out to be a nationwide premium salon brand committed to helping men transform themselves to look, feel and perform their best. The total initial investment to open a Griff's Ace Grooming & Shave Bar estimate ranges from $219,055 - $375,343 and is optimized with smaller footprints of 600 – 1,100 square feet. The brand offers handcrafted haircuts, straight-razor shaves, facial and scalp treatments, waxing and nails treatments, with unique programs including cancer screening and hair restoration.

