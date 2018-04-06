Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018

Form 20-F can be accessed electronically through the Grifols website at http://www.grifols.com/en/web/international/investor-relations/filings-with-other-regulatory-bodies. The Form 20-F is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Grifols will deliver, within a reasonable time after request, a hard copy of the Form 20-F, including its complete audited financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request. To request a hard copy, shareholders may contact Grifols by email at investors@grifols.com to the attention of Grifols' Investor Relations, Re: 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company with more than 75 years of legacy dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Grifols produces essential plasma-derived medicines for patients and provides hospitals and healthcare professionals with the tools, information and services they need to help them deliver expert medical care.

Grifols' three main divisions - Bioscience, Diagnostic and Hospital - develop, produce and market innovative products and services that are available in more than 100 countries.

With a network of 190 plasma donation centers, Grifols is a leading producer of plasma-derived medicines used to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols offers a comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic products designed to support safety from donation through transfusion. The Hospital Division provides intravenous (IV) therapies, clinical nutrition products and hospital pharmacy systems, including systems that automate drug compounding and control drug inventory.

Grifols is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain and has 18,300 employees in 30 countries.

In 2017, sales exceeded 4,300 million euros. Grifols demonstrates its strong commitment to advancing healthcare by allocating a significant portion of its annual income to research, development and innovation.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the US NASDAQ via ADRs (NASDAQ: GRFS).

For more information, visit www.grifols.com

