Groundbreaking Women-owned Litigation Boutique Becomes Estes Thorne Ewing & Payne

Dallas-based law firm celebrates 15th anniversary with new name

DALLAS, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in 2008 as one of the first women-owned law firms in North Texas, Estes Thorne & Carr, PLLC, is marking its 15th anniversary with the same focus, but with a new name. Acknowledging the longtime impact of its two new name partners, the respected litigation boutique is now Estes Thorne Ewing & Payne, PLLC.

The change recognizes the vital contributions of family law partner Abby Ewing and commercial litigation partner Carol Payne, according to founding partners Dawn Estes and Jessica Thorne.

"We started this firm with a belief that the client should always come first and that relationships are paramount," said Ms. Estes. "Carol and Abby truly embody these ideals, and we are excited for this next chapter."

While the firm is celebrating with a new name, the approach to the practice of law remains the same as when the founding partners launched the firm following successful Big Law careers: to foster a client-focused environment that provides exceptional legal service on a more personalized, flexible basis.

"Collaboration is one of our core values," said Ms. Thorne. "It has proven to be a successful approach. Every client gets the best of our collective legal experience and, personally, it is a rewarding way to practice law."

Over the past 15 years, the firm has grown to be one of the most respected legal boutiques in the state. In addition to numerous individual honors, the firm was one of only 16 Dallas-based firms to be featured in the 2023 Chambers USA Regional Spotlight: Texas legal guide.

In tandem with the name change, the firm has launched a new website. For more information on Estes Thorne Ewing & Payne, visit estesthorne.com.

About Estes Thorne Ewing & Payne, PLLC

Estes Thorne Ewing & Payne's collaborative team of highly experienced attorneys represents clients in business litigation and family law matters, as well as arbitration, construction litigation, labor & employment, legal malpractice defense, and as Texas local counsel. A Women's Business Enterprise National Council-certified business, Estes Thorne Ewing & Payne is among the largest women-owned law firms in the Southwest.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Estes Thorne Ewing & Payne