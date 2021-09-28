Groundfish Market - Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Product, Geography, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis

Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Analytical Insights

Factors such as new product launches, growth of sustainable fishing practices, and expansion of retail landscape will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The groundfish market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Scope of Groundfish Market Report:

Report coverage Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2025 Incremental Growth $ 10.22 billion CAGR Accelerating at 5.47% No. of Pages 120 Segmentation By geography- APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA By product- Alaska pollock

Blue whiting

Atlantic cod

Hake

Others Drivers New product launches

Growth of sustainable fishing practices

Expansion of retail landscape Challenges Threat of overfishing

Threat of contamination and product recalls

Stringent regulations

Groundfish Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Groundfish Market is segmented as below:

Product

Alaska Pollock



Blue Whiting



Atlantic Cod



Hake



Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Groundfish Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the Groundfish Market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AS More Codfish Co., Bluenose Seafood, Global Seafoods North America LLC, Greenland Seafood Europe GmbH, High Liner Foods Inc., Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd., The Fishin Co., Trident Seafoods Corp., and Youngs Seafood Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Groundfish Market size

Groundfish Market trends

Groundfish Market analysis

Factors such as threat of overfishing, threat of contamination and product recalls, and stringent regulations will hamper the market growth.

Groundfish Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist groundfish market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the groundfish market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the groundfish market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of groundfish market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Alaska pollock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

pollock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Blue whiting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Atlantic cod - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hake - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AS More Codfish Co.

Bluenose Seafood

Global Seafoods North America LLC

Greenland Seafood Europe GmbH

High Liner Foods Inc.

Mowi ASA

Nomad Foods Ltd.

The Fishin Co.

Trident Seafoods Corp.

Youngs Seafood Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

