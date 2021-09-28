Groundfish Market - Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Product, Geography, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis

Sep 28, 2021, 08:30 ET
According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 10.22 billion is expected in the groundfish market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the groundfish market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Factors such as new product launches, growth of sustainable fishing practices, and expansion of retail landscape will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The groundfish market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Scope of Groundfish Market Report:
|
Report coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Incremental Growth
|
$ 10.22 billion
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at 5.47%
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Segmentation
|
By geography-
By product-
|
Drivers
|
|
Challenges
|
Groundfish Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Groundfish Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Alaska Pollock
- Blue Whiting
- Atlantic Cod
- Hake
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Groundfish Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the Groundfish Market provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AS More Codfish Co., Bluenose Seafood, Global Seafoods North America LLC, Greenland Seafood Europe GmbH, High Liner Foods Inc., Mowi ASA, Nomad Foods Ltd., The Fishin Co., Trident Seafoods Corp., and Youngs Seafood Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Groundfish Market size
- Groundfish Market trends
- Groundfish Market analysis
Factors such as threat of overfishing, threat of contamination and product recalls, and stringent regulations will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the groundfish market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Groundfish Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist groundfish market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the groundfish market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the groundfish market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of groundfish market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Alaska pollock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Blue whiting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Atlantic cod - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hake - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AS More Codfish Co.
- Bluenose Seafood
- Global Seafoods North America LLC
- Greenland Seafood Europe GmbH
- High Liner Foods Inc.
- Mowi ASA
- Nomad Foods Ltd.
- The Fishin Co.
- Trident Seafoods Corp.
- Youngs Seafood Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
