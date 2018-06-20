The 18th annual show will take place on Saturday, November 10th at 7pm at the Bob Carr Theater in downtown Orlando. Dancing for Diabetes highlights the extraordinary talent across Florida for a night of entertainment and hope!

Auditions will take place virtually and are open to groups of at least 5 dancers.

Virtual auditions are open and will close on August 22nd, 2018. All those whom audition will be notified on whether they are selected to participate in the show by September 1st.

Register today at http://dancing4diabetes.com/show/

POINT OF CONTACT:

Elizabeth Forrest

President, Dancing for Diabetes

elizabeth@dancing4diabetes.com

www.dancing4diabetes.com

(407) 670-1482

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/group-dance-auditions-now-open-for-the-18th-annual-dancing-for-diabetes-show-300669538.html

SOURCE Dancing for Diabetes

Related Links

http://dancing4diabetes.com

