Group Dance Auditions Now Open for the 18th Annual Dancing for Diabetes Show!

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual auditions are now open and will close on August 22nd, 2018.
Dancing for Diabetes is a nonprofit organization with the mission to spread awareness through the art of dance to better educate the community, raise funds to find a cure and inspire those with diabetes to live healthy and active lives.
The 18th annual show will take place on Saturday, November 10th at 7pm at the Bob Carr Theater in downtown Orlando. Dancing for Diabetes highlights the extraordinary talent across Florida for a night of entertainment and hope!
Auditions will take place virtually and are open to groups of at least 5 dancers.
Virtual auditions are open and will close on August 22nd, 2018. All those whom audition will be notified on whether they are selected to participate in the show by September 1st.
Register today at http://dancing4diabetes.com/show/
POINT OF CONTACT:
Elizabeth Forrest
President, Dancing for Diabetes
elizabeth@dancing4diabetes.com
www.dancing4diabetes.com
(407) 670-1482
