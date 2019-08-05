Growing Into a New Type of Web Celebrity, Shaanxi Will Be a Destination That Goes Viral Over the Whole World

XI'AN, China, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VidCon, the world's biggest celebration of digital content returned in Anaheim, California on July 10. This multi-genre conference wrapped up its 10th anniversary which attracted an estimated 75,000 attendees from around the world. The creative booth built by Department Of Culture And Tourism Of Shaanxi Province made a stunning appearance at the event. Visit Shaanxi has Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages that aim to boost tourism to Shaanxi Province of China. It's the very first cultural and tourism image of China presented at VidCon.

The Department Of Culture And Tourism Of Shaanxi Province

Various themed experiences were provided in the interactive areas of Shaanxi Booth, including a realistic 3D Art photo booth of the Terracotta Warriors, Shaanxi DIY Studio, TikTok Challenge, and Coloring Wall, which integrated elements of Shaanxi tourism and culture. A wide selection of intangible heritage artwork ranging from Chinese paper-cutting and Shadow Play to Shehuo Facial Art and Fengxiang Clay Sculptures were displayed at the booth. Some attendees dressed up in costumes and captured some great content for their social media accounts at the 3D photo booth. People were amazed by the delicate details of the Shaanxi handicrafts and artwork.

The giant coloring wall was a favorite at the booth. This beautifully designed poster presented some of the most iconic tourist attractions and cultural symbols of Shaanxi Province such as the Terracotta Warriors, Xi'an City Wall, Great Wild Goose Pagoda, and Bell and Drum Towers. Attendees filled the uncolored spaces in different paints and turned the wall into a special art installation. With creative visual displays of the booth and interactive activities, the image of Shaanxi tourism and culture brought a big eye feast for the fans and left an unforgettable mark at the event.

In recent years, Shaanxi has been taking the global leading position of promoting tourism and culture, carrying forward the enterprising spirit of Shaanxi, adhering to its open and inclusive attitude, and actively building the international first-class cultural tourism center. In the era dominated by social media and network flows, Shaanxi has been closely following the pace of modern society. Through the promotion on international social media and the launch of online and offline creative activities at home and abroad, Shaanxi is presenting its new image that reflects the history and modernity to the world.

Shaanxi is the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors. It is a cradle of Chinese civilization which is blessed with rich cultural and heritage value and abundant tourism resources. The participation of Shaanxi in the VidCon not only was an important step for Shaanxi to represent the image of China to the world, but also an unprecedented innovation to promote cultural tourism which broke through the traditional mode of promoting tourism and culture in the global market. By integrating internet marketing, TikTok and VidCon, it effectively improved the exposure and the international reputation of Shaanxi tourism and culture, and introduced Shaanxi history and human culture to fans all over the world. There is no doubt that Shaanxi has taken another step toward becoming a world-class cultural and tourism hot spot.

Shaanxi Will Be a Destination That Goes Viral Over the Whole World

