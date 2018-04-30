Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Joplin is currently offering truck and trailer sharing, as well as moving supplies, out of a temporary showroom located at 2521 E. 7th St. There are also 124 indoor self-storage rooms for rent at the original facility a half-mile east of the newly acquired property where the store will now be centered. Once the warehouse is fully repurposed, it will offer an additional 308 climate-controlled self-storage rooms and 60 outside drive-up units.

"This building had been vacant for more than 10 years and was being used as a dumping ground," said Aaron Self, U-Haul Company of Missouri president. "We are eager to put our adaptive reuse program to use in Joplin because we can preserve the history of May's Drug Warehouse while beautifying the area and providing a much-needed service to our neighbors."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Joplin at (417) 781-2071 or stop by to visit general manager Eric Wirzberg and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

In the coming year, U-Haul plans to build a warehouse space for 142 U-Box portable moving and storage containers and also allocate lot space for approximately 20 large U-Haul truck boxes to provide even more secure on-site storage – a sustainable solution for outdated fleet vehicles.

Self has already hired six Team Members and expects to employ a larger staff when the facility is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Joplin community.

The recent acquisition of the Joplin facility was driven by U-Haul Company's Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"The 7th Street location in Joplin is going serve our community with a larger, updated facility," Self said. "Our customers have been demanding U-Haul Truck Share 24/7, alternative fuel capabilities and sustainable storage. We look forward to providing those services while helping rebuild a part of Joplin that has been in disarray since the tornado hit in 2011."

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. Unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

