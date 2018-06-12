Growing Marietta: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Roswell St. Acquisition

"Marietta is growing so U-Haul needs to follow," U-Haul Company of Atlanta West president John Hairston said. "We are eager to finish renovations so we can offer our community the high-quality self-storage and self-move services they require."

Contact U-Haul at Roswell Street at (770) 428-6220 or stop by to visit general manager Deondrey Gardner and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

In the coming year, U-Haul plans to complete a 5,000-square-foot warehouse space for U-Box portable moving and storage containers. Propane will also be available soon.

Hairston will maintain a staff of eight Team Members when the facility is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Marietta community.

"I ask almost every customer who comes in if they're looking for work," Gardner said. "My face is often the first face people see when they move to Marietta and I want them to be welcomed and know they have a trusted neighborhood business."

The recent acquisition of the Roswell Street property was driven by U-Haul Company's Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. Unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

