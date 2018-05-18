Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue) - 2018 Global Strategic Business Report Analysis & Forecasts (2016-2024) - Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

The "Growth Factors (Blood and Tissue) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Types:

  • Blood Growth Factors (Erythropoietins, Colony Stimulating Factors, Interferons, & Interleukins)
  • Tissue Growth Factors

The report profiles 101 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Amgen, Inc. (USA)
  • Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
  • Biocon Ltd. (India)
  • Biogen, Inc. (USA)
  • BioMimetic Therapeutics LLC (USA)
  • Biopharm GmbH (Germany)
  • Bolder BioTechnology, Inc. (USA)
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland)
  • Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Genentech, Inc. (USA)
  • FibroGen, Inc. (USA)
  • Johnson & Johnson (USA)
  • Janssen Biotech, Inc. (USA)
  • Lonza Group (Switzerland)
  • Merck Serono (Germany)
  • PeproTech, Inc. (USA)
  • Reliance GeneMedix Plc (UK)
  • Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
  • Sanofi (France)
  • Scil Proteins GmbH (Germany)
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
  • Wockhardt Ltd. (India)

    Key Topics Covered

    1. Market Overview
    Growth Factors: A Preface
    Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
    Aging Global Population: Need for New Effective Drugs
    Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store
    Global Spending on Medicines: A Review
    Biologics: Rapidly Gaining Ground
    List of Biosimilar Drugs Approved by the US FDA (2017)
    List of Biosimilar Drugs Approved by the EMA (2017)
    Erythropoietin (EPO) Market: An Insight
    Anemia in CKD and Cancer Patients: Opportunity for EPO Therapy
    CKD Prevalence
    Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients Triggers Sustained Opportunities
    Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases
    The Grim Reality Fueling Growth in Renal Diseases
    Global Diabetic Statistics
    Opportunity Indicators
    Competition in EPO Market
    Leading EPO Drugs Worldwide
    Comparison of Erythropoietin-Based Drugs in the US and European Union
    Safety & Efficacy Issues Concerning ESAs
    Serum Half-Life: A Key Attribute Differentiating ESAs
    Interferons Market: Rising Demand for Specialized Therapies to Drive Growth
    Patent Expiries of Major Interferon Drugs
    Colony Stimulating Factors (CSFs) Market in Myeloma Patients
    Neurotrophic Therapeutics: Recent Advancements & Challenges
    Clinical Trial Status of Neurotrophin Therapy for Major Neurodegenerative Diseases (2012)
    Interleukin-17 Market for Psoriasis Treatment: Positive Opportunities
    Anti-IL-6 Pathways for RA Treatment: Favorable Prospects
    Blood Growth Factors: Improving Circulation & Mobility in Peripheral Artery Disease Patients
    Wound Management Market and Cellular Growth Factors
    Growth Factors for Wound Management - A Snapshot
    Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market: Competition Set to Intensify
    Interferon-based Drugs for HCV Treatment: An Insight
    Patent Expiries Fuel Competition and Sales
    Patent Expiries of Biopharmaceuticals in Europe and United States
    Innovative Delivery System Shows Potential for Accelerating Use of Growth Factors
    Cytokines: Vital Growth Propellers for the Future of New Drugs
    Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) Finds Increased Application
    Mimetic Growth Factors
    Promising Potential
    New Technologies
    Challenge to Growth Factors Market
    Influence of Neurotrophic Factors on Brain Cell Development
    Side Effects
    Still a Concern
    Combination of Interferons and Ribavirin Develops More Anemia Cases
    Development of Cost Effective Methods
    Need of the Hour
    hMSC-based Therapies to Drive Need for Growth Factors

    2. Growth Factors - An Overview
    Blood Growth Factors
    Erythropoietins
    Types of Erythropoietins
    Epoetin
    Darbepoetin
    Aranesp
    Aranesp Vs. Other EPOs
    Recombinant Human EPO (rHuEPO)
    Colony Stimulating Factors
    Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor
    Granulocyte Macrophage-Colony Stimulating Factor
    Other Colony Stimulating Factors
    Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor (M-CSF)
    Key Functions of M-CSF
    Side-Effects of Colony-Stimulating Factors
    Interferons
    Types of Interferons
    Interferon-gamma
    1a and 1b: Two Key Biochemical Forms of Interferon-
    PEG-Intron
    Types of Interferons
    Interleukins
    Types of Interleukins
    Tissue Growth Factors
    Wound Healing Growth Factors
    Neurotrophic Growth Factors
    Nerve Growth Factor
    Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF)
    Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF)
    Insulin-Like Growth Factor-I (IGF-I)
    Insulin-Like Growth Factor-II (IGF-II)
    Tissue Growth Factors: Classification Based on Key Source and Principal Activity
    Platelet-Derived Growth Factors in Wound Healing
    Thrombopoietin (TPO)
    Growth Factors: Their Mode of Action in Tissue Repair
    Angiogenesis: Their Role in Wound Healing
    Angiogenesis as an Alternative for Cardiac Stents
    Applications of Growth Factors
    Growth Factors: Site/Course of Action and Applications

    3. Product Innovations/Approvals/Introductions
    Chugai Receives Japanese Approval for MIRCERA
    Janssen Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation from FDA for erdafitinib
    Bayer Receives Chinese FDA Approval for Eylea
    FDA Approves Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Avelumab- INLYTA Combination
    HumanZyme Introduces HumanKine Interferon Gamma
    Genentech Receives FDA Approval for Actemra
    FDA Approves Janssen Biotech's TREMFYA
    Novartis Launches Scapho in India

    4. Recent Industry Activity
    Sanofi Acquires Bioverativ
    Adello Announces Acceptance of Application for Biosimilar Fligrastim by FDA
    Merck Divests Biosimilars Business
    Sangamo Changes Name to Sangamo Therapeutics

    5. Focus On Select Players

    6. Global Market Perspective

    Total Companies Profiled: 101 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 116)

    The United States (32)
    Canada (1)
    Japan (9)
    Europe (35)
    - France (2)
    - Germany (14)
    - The United Kingdom (5)
    - Rest of Europe (14)
    Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (36)
    Middle East (2)
    Latin America (1)

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jkc5xp/growth_factors?w=5

