Growth Hormone Deficiency Market 2018-2028: Epiomic Epidemiology Forecast for 19 Major Markets

The "Epiomic Epidemiology Series: Growth Hormone Deficiency Forecast In 19 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD) results from the destruction of normal pituitary and hypothalamic tissue and is characterized by the inadequate secretion of growth hormone (GH) from the anterior pituitary gland. GHD can occur at any point during an individual's life but is primarily defined as being of childhood onset (CO) or adult onset (AO). Age at onset tends to denote a different underlying pathology for the deficiency. The majority of CO is congenital, whereas AO forms tend to be acquired or idiopathic. For congenital forms, there are three types linked with different genetic inheritance patterns. Acquired types tend to arise from a variety of tumours of the hypothalamus/pituitary as well as brain trauma, surgery/treatment of extra-cranial tumours, etc.





This report provides the current prevalent population for GHD across 19 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight from the publisher's analysis team, GHD patients grouped by various features and comorbidities have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for GHD include:

Diabetes mellitus and other issues with glucose regulation (including IGT and metabolic syndrome)

Hypertension

Obesity

Osteopaenia, osteoporosis and increased frequency of fractures

Liver disease

Cerebrovascular diseases

Cardiovascular diseases

Reasons to buy

Ability to quantify patient populations in global GHD market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of GHD and identification of patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Better understanding on the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the prevalent population of GHD patients.

Identification of GHD patient sub-populations that require treatment.

Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of GHD patients.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Cause Of The Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis Of The Disease Variation By Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence For Growth Hormone Deficiency Features Of Growth Hormone Deficiency Patients Aetiology Other Features Comorbidities Of Growth Hormone Deficiency Patients Hormonal Disturbances Bone Structure Abnormalities Other Comorbidities Abbreviations Used In The Report Other Publisher Services & Solutions Reports & Publications Online Epidemiology Databases Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database References Appendix

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/54zh3q/growth_hormone?w=5

