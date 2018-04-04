Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05264959



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the automotive electronic control unit industry, include the integration of multiple ECUs to reduce cost, and the development of ECUs for autonomous driving.



The study includes the automotive electronic control unit market size and forecast for the global automotive ECU market through 2023 by application, vehicle type, end user, and region, as follows:

Global Automotive ECU Market by Application ($ Billion from 2012 to 2023)

Powertrain Entertainment Safety and security Chassis electronics Communication and Navigation

Global Automotive ECU Market by Vehicle Type ($ Billion and Million Units from 2012 to 2023)

Passenger Car Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive ECU Market by End User ($ Billion from 2012 to 2023)

OEM Aftermarket

Global Automotive ECU Market by Region ($ Billion and Million Units from 2011 to 2022)

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France Russia United Kingdom Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Indonesia The Rest of the World Brazil Argentina

Automotive electronic control unit companies profiled in this market report include Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Denso Corporation, ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the safety and security, powertrain, and entertainment segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and register the highest growth due to increasing vehicle production, more government regulations for vehicle safety features, and additional investment by the industry players within the APAC region.



Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities in the Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global automotive electronic control unit market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global automotive electronic control unit market size by various applications such as product, end use industry, and pin type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global automotive electronic control unit market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of automotive electronic control unit in the global automotive electronic control unit market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of automotive electronic control unit in the global automotive electronic control unit market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the automotive ECU market by application (powertrain, entertainment, safety and security, chassis electronics, and communication and navigation), by vehicle type (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle), end user (OEM and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this automotive ECU market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this automotive ECU market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this automotive ECU market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the automotive ECU market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the automotive ECU market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this automotive ECU market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this automotive ECU market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the automotive ECU industry?



