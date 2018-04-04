Growth Opportunities in the Global Optocoupler Market

NEW YORK, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of the optocoupler market looks attractive with opportunities in the industrial, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive industries. The global optocoupler market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in the demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, growth in factory automation systems and equipment, and increasing global internet traffic.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the optocoupler industry, include increasing demand in the smart meter systems, increasing usage in electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and advancement in optocouplers for a wider temperature range with superior electrical characteristics.



The study includes the optocoupler market size and forecast for the global optocoupler market through 2023 segmented by product type, end use industry, pin type, and region as follows:



Global Optocoupler Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

High Performance Optocouplers

Phototransistor Optocouplers

Phototriac Optocouplers

Others



Global Optocoupler Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Others



Global Optocoupler Market by Pin type [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

4 Pin Optocouplers

5 Pin Optocouplers

6 Pin Optocouplers

7 Pin Optocouplers and above



Global Optocoupler Market by By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World



Optocoupler companies profiled in this market include Toshiba Corporation, Broadcom Limited, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ON Semiconductors, and Vishay Intertechnology.



Lucintel forecasts that the high performance optocoupler will remain the largest product type; it is also expected to witness highest growth rate due to the increasing demand in the industrial communication busses, automotive battery chargers, military equipment, and medical instruments.



Within the optocoupler market, industrial segment will remain the largest end use industry due to increasing demand for optocouplers in industrial robots, motor control, power supplies, and industrial networking. This growth will be supported by growth in the automation field, and increasing requirements of electrical isolation from higher voltages and noise cancellation. Lucintel predicts that the demand for optocouplers in the automotive segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of optocouplers in hybrid and electric vehicles.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period.



Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities in the Global Optocoupler Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global optocoupler market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global optocoupler market size by various applications such as product, end use industry, and pin type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global optocoupler market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of optocoupler in the global optocoupler market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of optocoupler in the global optocoupler market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global optocoupler market by product type (high performance optocouplers, phototransistor optocouplers, phototriac optocouplers, and others), end use industry (industrial, consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive and others), pin type (4 pin optocouplers, 5 pin optocouplers, 6 pin optocouplers, 7 pin optocouplers, and above), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the optocoupler market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the optocoupler market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this optocoupler market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the optocoupler market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the optocoupler market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this optocoupler market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this optocoupler area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this optocoupler market?



