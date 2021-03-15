Growth Opportunities in the US Department of Defense Electronic Warfare Market to 2025 - EW to Enable Frequency Spectrum Dominance

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US DoD Electronic Warfare, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) electronic warfare market. Representative programs, contracts, and market participants are included to form an overview picture of DoD spending on this technology. An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and a variety of services are included in this study, along with contract activity for the 2020 calendar year. DoD electronic warfare activities spending consists of Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Service spending plans. The base year for financial spending is 2019, and the market forecast is from 2020 to 2025. Artificial Intelligence spending for the fiscal year 2021 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research.

The 2021 DoD request is notably higher than that of 2020 and may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. The new research details the defense departments, agencies, and industry partners that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to participate in the US DoD electronic warfare market.



The research includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on some spending numbers and the importance of participating in certain projects and programs. The research assists in understanding the government's focus and the services it will likely require in the future.

Insights are provided on current and anticipated program spending and industry leaders, which will help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to assist them with improving their relative market share. The purpose of this study is to highlight the US DoD's electronic warfare spending and technology trends.

Key Issues Addressed

What are some leading DoD electronic warfare programs?

What are some leading DoD electronic warfare contracts?

Where are the growth opportunities in the DoD electronic warfare market?

What does the current DoD electronic warfare competitive landscape look like?

What activities will be emphasized as the DoD electronic warfare market continues to mature?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US DoD Electronic Warfare Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

The US DoD Electronic Warfare Market Overview

US DoD EW Market Segmentation

Key Competitors in the US DoD EW Market

Key Growth Metrics for the DoD EW Market

Growth Drivers for the DoD EW Market

Growth Restraints for the DoD EW Market

Forecast Assumptions, DoD EW Market

Spending Forecast, DoD EW Market

Spending Forecast Analysis, DoD EW Market

Contract Activity by Segment, DoD EW Market

Competitive Environment, DoD EW Market

2019 Market Share, DoD EW Market

2020 Market Share, DoD EW Market

2020 Market share analysis, DoD EW Market

Companies to Action - SWOT Analysis

Top 10 Contractors in 2020, DoD EW Market

Market Analysis

2021 EW Program Funding by Department

Top Air Force/Space Force Programs

Top Army Programs

Top Joint Services Programs

Top Navy/Marine Corps Programs

2021 EW Program Funding by Appropriation

Top RDT&E Programs

Top Procurement Programs

EW Contracts by Segment 2019

EW Contracts by Segment 2020

Market Leaders by Technology 2020

Growth Opportunity Universe, US DoD C4ISR

Growth Opportunity 1 - EW to Enable Frequency Spectrum Dominance

Growth Opportunity 2 - Counter UAV to Deny the Adversary Surveillance and Reconnaissance

Growth Opportunity 3 - IR Countermeasures to Stop Adversary Missile Guidance Systems

Growth Opportunity 4 - Multipurpose EW Programs to Sustain and Enhance Operations

Growth Opportunity 5 - RFCM to Shut Down Adversary Communications and Sensors

Growth Opportunity 6 - RWR to Ensure Aircraft Survivability

