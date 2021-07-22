Growth Opportunities in the Western European Protective Footwear Market: New Product Development in Recyclable, Anti-slip, and Electrostatic Discharge Footwear

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western European Protective Footwear Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Western European protective footwear market generated €1,737.0 million in revenue in 2020. Market demand was driven by stringent enforcement of regulatory norms and an increasing awareness of the ability of protective footwear to reduce on-the-job injuries.

Among the 3 product segments, safety footwear accounted for 52% of revenue share in 2020. This segment will experience growth in revenue share during the forecast period 2021-2025, which will be driven by greater adoption in the construction, manufacturing, transport, and hospitality industries.

In 2020, manufacturing, construction, and transportation accounted for 28.6%, 18.2%, and 10.6% of the revenue share, respectively. Demand for safety footwear in the oil and gas sector witnessed a decline. The major growth restraints were the temporary closure of oil fields during the peak months of COVID-19, reduced demand, and the drop in crude oil prices.

Germany accounted for 29.6% of revenue in the Western European protective footwear market in 2020. The country is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2020-2025. Post-pandemic growth will be driven by increased adoption of protective footwear in small- and mid-sized businesses.

Adoption of protective footwear with anti-slip and electrostatic discharge (ESD) properties will increase during the forecast period. The high incidence of injuries caused by slips and trips and electric shocks is boosting the demand for protective footwear with such properties.

Sustainable, circular economy-based protective footwear is a major industry trend. Protective footwear companies and material and technology providers are forming partnerships to offer eco-friendly products. The market is set to experience growing popularity of green, natural, and recyclable materials in the near term.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market

Key Findings

Protective Footwear Market Scope of Analysis

Protective Footwear Market Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics for Protective Footwear Market

Distribution Channels for Protective Footwear Market

Growth Drivers for the Protective Footwear Market

Growth Restraints for the Protective Footwear Market

Key Competitors for Protective Footwear Market

Protective Footwear Market - Products Overview

Industry Trend - Circular Economy* in the Protective Footwear Market

Sustainable Footwear Practice - Case Studies

Product Trends - Protective Footwear Market

Technology Trends - Protective Footwear Market

Material Trends - Protective Footwear Market

Regulatory Compliance Overview - Protective Footwear Market

Forecast Assumptions - Protective Footwear Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Protective Footwear Market

Pricing Analysis, Protective Footwear Market

Pricing Range by Country, Protective Footwear Market

Pricing Forecast Analysis - Protective Footwear Market

Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market

Percent Revenue by Product and Region, Protective Footwear Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product, Protective Footwear Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis - Protective Footwear Market

Revenue Forecast by Country, Protective Footwear Market

Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry, Protective Footwear Market

Percent Revenue by End-user Industry and Region, Protective Footwear Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Country - Protective Footwear Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry - Protective Footwear Market

Competitive Environment - Protective Footwear Market

Revenue Share, Protective Footwear Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Protective Footwear Market

Competitive Factors Assessment - Protective Footwear Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Safety Shoes

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Wellingtons

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Germany

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, France

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Italy

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, United Kingdom & Ireland

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Scandinavia

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Benelux

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Iberia

12. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Footwear Market, Alpine

13. Growth Opportunity Universe, Protective Footwear Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Product Differentiation to Create Advantage in the Competitive Market, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Innovative Sales and Distribution Model to Keep Revenue Afloat, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Eco-friendly and Recyclable Protective Footwear to Generate Traction, 2021

