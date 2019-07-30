GrowthCell Global Corp. Wins 2019 CBD Innovation Award

CALGARY, Alberta, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthCell Global Corp. was presented with and earned the prestigious CBD Innovation Award on July 18, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain at the Inaugural World CBD Awards. The CBD Innovation Award acknowledges and recognizes creative, entrepreneurial or innovative processes, products or services that have enhanced and benefited the CBD industry.

The Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner was the "first of its kind" to recognize achievement and identify companies that strive to stand out as clean, ethical and innovative, as demonstrated in the theme of the 2019 Awards "We Can Do Better".

"The premise and essence of the World CBD Awards is to spotlight and award those organizations that have ethically advanced products and innovations within the global CBD sector. Working within the confines of an unregulated marketplace, it is a vital responsibility to advance this work with safety and quality as the cornerstones. The team from GrowthCell Global carries this responsibility fervently and earned the 2019 World CBD Innovation Award because of their next-level progress and advancements." Andrew Serafini, Program Chair, World CBD Awards

There were 13 categories and 40 nominees that were judged on multiple standardized criteria. The judges were Christina DiArcangelo Puller, CEO and Founder, Affinity Bio Partners and Affinity Patient Advocacy, Rene Serafini, President, Global Health Brands and Michael Patterson, CEO, US Cannabis Pharmaceutical Research and Development.

"The CBD industry is over-crowded, and our mission has been to set ourselves apart with our patented innovative technology that enhances the efficacy of any CBD product. Our efforts to become a world leader in this space have been recognized by winning this award." Timothy Dunlap, co-founder of GrowthCell Global Corp.

About GrowthCell Global Corp.

GrowthCell infuses nutraceuticals with a patented oligopeptide that increases the bioavailability of CBD. These break-through anti-aging formulas contain natural occurring growth factors & peptides responsible for reprogramming adult stem cells and amino acids in the body. It is the exclusive distributor for the active raw ingredient, oligopeptide (embryonic peptide), in combination with manufacturing and/or producing any products with cannabidiol, hemp and cannabis (people & pets).

