Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide

These cities join the more than 80 markets throughout the U.S. that already have Grubhub Delivery capabilities, which allow restaurants to offer their menus for delivery and provide diners with better restaurant choice and variety. Restaurants partnering with Grubhub for delivery include national and regional options like Buffalo Wild Wings, BJ's Restaurants & Brewhouse, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, On the Border and The Cheesecake Factory® in many markets. As Yum! Brands' only national partner for ordering and delivery, Grubhub will also be adding KFC and Taco Bell locations to these markets across the country in the coming months.

With the expansion, Grubhub's delivery capabilities will now be available to restaurants in the following markets:

Little Rock, AR

Bakersfield, CA

Fresno, CA

Modesto, CA

Stockton, CA

Deltona & Daytona Beach, FL

Lakeland, FL

Sarasota, FL

Augusta, GA

Honolulu, HI

Boise, ID

Fort Wayne, IN

Des Moines, IA

Wichita, KS

Baton Rouge, LA

Shreveport, LA

Jackson, MS

Springfield, MO

Fayetteville, NC

Greensboro, NC

Winston-Salem, NC

Akron, OH

Canton, OH

Dayton, OH

Toledo, OH

Youngstown, OH

Oklahoma City, OK

Charleston, SC

Columbia, SC

Greenville, SC

Chattanooga, TN

Memphis, TN

Corpus Christi, TX

Tacoma, WA

"We're thrilled to expand our delivery offering to these markets across the U.S., making quick progress on our plan to expand our delivery capabilities throughout the coming year," said Stan Chia, chief operating officer, Grubhub. "These additional markets are part of our vision to connect more diners with even more of their favorite local restaurants across the country, and provide them with the widest selection of choice wherever they are."

Grubhub has always connected diners with restaurants that supply their own drivers. With Grubhub Delivery, restaurants without their own delivery capabilities now have the opportunity to leverage Grubhub's large and growing network of drivers to expand their customer base and grow order volume. This also provides better restaurant choices and variety for Grubhub diners, as more restaurants can now offer their menus for delivery.

To find takeout restaurants available in your area, check out grubhub.com. If you are interested in becoming part of the Grubhub Delivery team, please visit driver.grubhub.com. To find out how your restaurant can join Grubhub, check out get.grubhub.com. To learn more about Grubhub and its portfolio of brands, please visit newsroom.grubhub.com.

About Grubhub

Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is the nation's leading online and mobile takeout food ordering marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as the largest diner base. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub strives to elevate food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub is proud to work with more than 80,000 restaurant partners in over 1,600 U.S. cities and London. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, Eat24, AllMenus and MenuPages.

