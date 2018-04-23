Grupo LALA Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

MEXICO CITY, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo LALA, S.A.B. de C.V., Mexican Company focused on healthy and nutritious foods, ("LALA") (BMV: LALA), today reported results for the first quarter 2018. The following information has been presented based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and in nominal terms.
Quarter Highlights
- Total revenues grew 23.5%, to 18,276 million pesos, while EBITDA increased 17.8% ending in 2,033 million pesos
- Comparable sales and EBITDA increased 2.8% and 4.2% respectively, against a strong base in 2017
- Operations in Brazil behaved in line with our plans, while gaining market share in key categories
MXN $ in million
As reported
As reported
Comparable(1)
P&L
1Q´17
% Sales
1Q´18
% Sales
Var. %
1Q´18
% Sales
Var. %
Net Sales
14,799
100.0%
18,276
100.0%
23.5%
15,212
100.0%
2.8%
Gross Profit
5,362
36.2%
6,617
36.2%
23.4%
5,615
36.9%
4.7%
Operating Income
1,254
8.5%
1,435
7.8%
14.4%
1,267
8.3%
1.0%
EBITDA(2)
1,725
11.7%
2,033
11.1%
17.8%
1,797
11.8%
4.2%
Net Income
704
4.8%
502
2.7%
(28.7)%
762
5.0%
8.2%
(1) Comparable means, with respect to a year-over-year comparison, the change in a given measure excluding the effects of the acquisition of Brazil in Q4 2017
(2) EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization
Message from Management:
Scot Rank, Grupo LALA's CEO, commented:
"I'm pleased to announce that the integration of Vigor in Brazil is on track. Vigor is gaining market share in key categories, and improving operating margin. We expect both trends to continue throughout 2018. In this quarter, we initiated the reconfiguration of our business in the U.S. to prepare it for profitable growth. Finally, although 1Q sales growth in Mexico and Central America were impacted by calendar effects, EBITDA margin in the region increased 40 basis points to 13%, demonstrating the strength of the business fundamentals in this region."
Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release: GRUPO LALA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS
Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release in Spanish: GRUPO LALA REPORTA RESULTADOS DEL PRIMER TRIMESTRE 20178
CONFERENCE CALL INVITE
Tuesday, April 24th, 2018 at 11:00am EST / 10:00am CST
Led by: Scot Rank (CEO), Alberto Arellano (CFO) and Mariana Rojo (IRO)
Webcast: Grupo LALA Presentation
To participate, please dial-in ten minutes ahead of the scheduled time.
Mexico: 01 800 522 0034
United States: +1 877 705 6003 (Toll-free)
International: +1 201 493 6725
To access the replay service (2 days), please dial:
United States: +1 844 512 2921 (Toll-free)
International: +1 412 317 6671
PIN #: 13678434
For more information:
Mariana Rojo and Estefanía Vázquez
investor.relations@grupolala.com
Tel: +52 55 9177 5900
