Total revenues grew 23.5%, to 18,276 million pesos , while EBITDA increased 17.8% ending in 2,033 million pesos

, while EBITDA increased 17.8% ending in Comparable sales and EBITDA increased 2.8% and 4.2% respectively, against a strong base in 2017

Operations in Brazil behaved in line with our plans, while gaining market share in key categories

MXN $ in million As reported

As reported

Comparable(1) P&L 1Q´17 % Sales

1Q´18 % Sales Var. %

1Q´18 % Sales Var. % Net Sales 14,799 100.0%

18,276 100.0% 23.5%

15,212 100.0% 2.8% Gross Profit 5,362 36.2%

6,617 36.2% 23.4%

5,615 36.9% 4.7% Operating Income 1,254 8.5%

1,435 7.8% 14.4%

1,267 8.3% 1.0% EBITDA(2) 1,725 11.7%

2,033 11.1% 17.8%

1,797 11.8% 4.2% Net Income 704 4.8%

502 2.7% (28.7)%

762 5.0% 8.2%





















(1) Comparable means, with respect to a year-over-year comparison, the change in a given measure excluding the effects of the acquisition of Brazil in Q4 2017 (2) EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

Message from Management:

Scot Rank, Grupo LALA's CEO, commented:

"I'm pleased to announce that the integration of Vigor in Brazil is on track. Vigor is gaining market share in key categories, and improving operating margin. We expect both trends to continue throughout 2018. In this quarter, we initiated the reconfiguration of our business in the U.S. to prepare it for profitable growth. Finally, although 1Q sales growth in Mexico and Central America were impacted by calendar effects, EBITDA margin in the region increased 40 basis points to 13%, demonstrating the strength of the business fundamentals in this region."

Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release: GRUPO LALA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

Please click on the following link for a PDF file containing the full text of the press release in Spanish: GRUPO LALA REPORTA RESULTADOS DEL PRIMER TRIMESTRE 20178

