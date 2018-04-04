Grupo Rotoplas Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results

MEXICO CITY, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA) ("Rotoplas" o "the Company"), the leading provider of individual and integrated water solutions in the Americas is pleased to invite you to participate in its 2018 First Quarter Results Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Mexico City time (11:00 a.m. EST)
The management team will host the call and discuss 1Q18 results, followed by a Q&A session
Carlos Rojas Mota Velasco – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Mario Romero Orozco – Chief Financial Officer
Ofelia López Aranda Trewartha – Investor Relations
The quarterly results will be released after market close on Tuesday, April 24th.
To participate in the conference call please dial:
Mexico 01 800 062 2954, USA 1 800 263 0877
or other countries 1 323 794 2094
Conference ID: 1503367 or via the Company's website: www.rotoplas.com/investors.html
IR Contact:
Ofelia M López Aranda T
52015000 ext. 50163
agua@rotoplas.com
Safe Harbor
This press release may include certain forward-looking statements relating to Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V., it relies on considerations of the Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. management which are based on current and known information; however, the forward-looking statements could vary due to facts, circumstances and events beyond the control of Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V.
About the Company
Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading providers of individual and integrated water solutions for storing, carrying, and treating water in the Americas. With almost 40 years' experience in the industry and 21 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas has a presence in 14 countries. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 2014.
