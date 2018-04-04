Grupo Rotoplas Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Results

Carlos Rojas Mota Velasco – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mario Romero Orozco – Chief Financial Officer

Ofelia López Aranda Trewartha – Investor Relations

The quarterly results will be released after market close on Tuesday, April 24th.

To participate in the conference call please dial:

Mexico 01 800 062 2954, USA 1 800 263 0877

or other countries 1 323 794 2094

Conference ID: 1503367 or via the Company's website: www.rotoplas.com/investors.html

IR Contact:

Ofelia M López Aranda T

52015000 ext. 50163

agua@rotoplas.com

Safe Harbor

This press release may include certain forward-looking statements relating to Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V., it relies on considerations of the Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. management which are based on current and known information; however, the forward-looking statements could vary due to facts, circumstances and events beyond the control of Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V.

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading providers of individual and integrated water solutions for storing, carrying, and treating water in the Americas. With almost 40 years' experience in the industry and 21 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas has a presence in 14 countries. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 2014.

