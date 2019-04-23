GS Yuasa Announces New Long-Life SWU Battery Line For UPS And Data Centers In The North American Market

ROSWELL, Ga., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Yuasa Energy Solutions, Inc. (GYES) today announced the introduction of the SWU Series of long life, 12-volt monobloc UPS batteries for standby applications. These batteries are manufactured with GS Yuasa's proprietary HT Element X Alloy™, an alloy which minimizes positive grid corrosion and active material plate shedding by substantially slowing positive grid growth.

Initially available in six models, the SWU line of batteries features a 10-year design life, epoxy sealed terminals to prevent post leaks, rugged UL 94V-0 ABS cases to minimize handling damage, plus a high gas recombination design. All models are compliant to UL1989 and IEC 60896-21+22. Operating temperature range is -40°C to +65°C and capacities are from 200WPC up to 600WPC @ 15-minute rate.

HT Element X Alloy™, used in the SWU product line, is a highly purified alloy developed by the Research Engineers at GYES's parent company, GS Yuasa Corporation, in Japan. A key characteristic of HT Element X Alloy™ is achieved by limiting the amount of a previously unknown specific impurity using state of the art analysis and control technology. Specifically engineered to minimize the negative effects of grid corrosion, a design attribute of HT Element X Alloy™ is the use of lead that is 99.99% impurity free. This results in extremely low float current and virtually eliminates thermal run away. Internal testing by GS Yuasa has shown batteries made with HT Element X Alloy™ significantly outperform competitors' batteries in back-up applications like data centers.

GS Yuasa Energy Solutions will be featuring batteries manufactured using HT Element X Alloy™ in booth 909 at Battcon 2019 , which takes place at the Marriott Orlando World Center from April 23-26th.

GS Yuasa Energy Solutions, Inc. is an American subsidiary of GS Yuasa Corporation, the world's second largest battery company and a 100+ year old Japanese corporation. GS Yuasa Corporation is represented globally under the GS Yuasa, Yuasa, and GS brands. GYES brings together and leverages GS Yuasa Group's advanced technologies with proven American market successes in lithium, telecom, UPS, alarm & security, and energy storage into a single business unit.

