GTCOM Deploys AI Powered Platform to Aid Your Research

GTCOM collaborated with top experts in artificial intelligence to deliver engaging presentations. They come from institutions like Yale University and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and from top firms like Microsoft and Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP.

"This is shaping up to be a pivotal year for many industries as artificial intelligence works its way into a wide variety of devices and services. Today, researchers and innovators need to be informed about patents long before they dive into a specific research," said Eric Yu. "It is in this area where Jove Eye, our intelligent research platform, will assist academic institutions, R&D professionals, and intellectual property professionals to make better business decisions with scientific and intellectual property data at their fingertips."

Jove Eye is a global knowledge retrieval and analysis platform built from diverse scientific and technological sources for the advancements of science and technology. It provides a swift and accurate semantic and data search function that allows access to intelligent retrieval, analysis, and display of: patents, conferences, regulations, and more. Jove Eye utilizes cross-language big data analytics and semantic search; it offers breakthrough insights into diverse information sources across various disciplines for scientific research.

Jove Eye gathers and analyzes data from over 120 million pieces of data from over 112 countries. Each day, the platform is updated by more than 30 million news articles and 500 million pieces of social data. With Jove Eye, users can find the information they need to aid their search for solutions in technical research, legal risk warnings, competitive analysis and more.

GTCOM provides global, cross-language, intelligent solutions for companies around the world. The Jove Eye launch in the highly competitive US market is an important step towards eliminating language barriers and driving innovation.

