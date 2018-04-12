GTRI changing name to Zivaro Inc.

The operating name of Global Technology Resources, Inc. will be changed to Zivaro, Inc., to reflect its association with the new parent company, ZIVARO Holdings, Inc.

"We are very excited to continue moving on this journey of change including the new branding around Zivaro," stated Greg Byles, CEO of GTRI. "For twenty years we have been successful in organically growing the business and building a solid foundation. This new relationship will allow us to scale our practices, build exciting new capabilities and drive unique value and innovation to our customers in the digital transformation age," he continued.

More than different, ZIVARO is NEW.

With management and investment support from NCDF and other investors introduced by Newbridge Securities, Zivaro will be a well-capitalized platform creating new and unique threads of comprehensive business value driven through specific vertical industries.

John Vasquez, CEO of NCDF and ZIVARO Holdings, Inc. comments: "NCDF has been selectively evaluating the purchase of a technology platform to combine delivering the ideal combination of our consulting experience and seasoned human capital that has a vast experience to drive technology transformation. With the acquisition of GTRI, soon to be Zivaro, Inc., this platform will provide the cornerstone of our technology portfolio which will consist of small to medium‑sized enterprises. This ushers in a new era of multiplied value to our customers, partners and the broader market."

About GTRI

GTRI provides industry-leading consulting and technology services to help clients realize multiplied business value from their technology investments. With deep roots in hybrid IT, cloud, security, collaboration and analytics technologies, GTRI delivers a broad spectrum of strategic and operational services across vertical industries.

About NCDF

National Community Development Fund, LLC (NCDF) is a minority-owned and operated Small Business Impact Fund (SBIF), with accelerator offices based in Denver, Colorado. NCDF provides capital resources (equity, debt, loans) and growth advisory services to mission-driven businesses nationwide. The firm invests in and advises impact-oriented companies within high-growth economic industry sectors.

