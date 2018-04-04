GTribe Social Networking and Technology Company Takes Proactive Stance on Privacy

DALLAS, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GTribe, a social networking and technology company owned by Dallas, TX based parent company Mass Luminosity, announces it will further its long-term philosophy of protecting member privacy by shutting down its Facebook page. The company has always made member privacy a priority from an internal perspective, but in the wake of the Facebook Cambridge Analytica quagmire it will now enforce privacy measures externally by closing down its popular Facebook page containing nearly 1.5 million fans.

GTribe founder and CEO Angel Munoz states, "As an organization, our actions must be guided by our moral compass, especially when it comes to Facebook's publicized privacy improprieties. Therefore, on July 4, 2018 we will shut down our Facebook page. This is not a decision we take lightly, but it's one that is both necessary and right."

The decision to delete its page on July 4th not only gives fair notice to its all 1.5 million Facebook followers, but also homage is being paid to the human spirit of independence on Independence Day. From its launch in 2014, Mass Luminosity's GTribe has evolved from an entity purely focused on social networking to an overarching technology company possessing a worldwide audience within its own social network.

About Mass Luminosity:

Mass Luminosity, an initiator of global engagement and community experiences, manages large social media channels and is the parent company of Gaming Tribe (GTribe), the leading social media network for PC gamers and technology enthusiasts, located at www.theGTribe.com. For more information on Mass Luminosity visit: http://www.massluminosity.com

About GTribe:

GTribe, a social media network geared specifically for tech savvy gamers, is a community based on values. From its members to partnering entities, the network is one that promotes healthy conversations and the exchange of ideas and information where communication is mutually respectful and consists of an array of topics that are passion-points to those within the gaming culture. Join the social revolution at www.theGTribe.com

