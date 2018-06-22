Guanchao Cyber Forum to Be Held in September to Discuss Hot Topics of Cyberspace

As an international communication platform of cyberspace, annual Guanchao Cyber Forum would bring together industrial experts, scholars, enterprises and organizations from world to discuss issues related to global internet governance system and standardization of cyberspace. During first half of this year, Guanchao Cyber Forum held closed meetings in San Francisco and Washington DC of the US in April and June respectively. Participants exchanged their perspectives, discussed and analyzed current hot topics, challenges and problems.

With the attendance of guests all over the world, the 3rd Guanchao Forum will step furthur into the international spotlight. Besides John Allan Davis, former Major General of the US, and Vice President and Chief Security Officer of Palo Alto Networks of the US, Denis Davydor, Chairman of Safe Internet League of Russia, Bruce McConnell, Vice President of EastWest Institute of the US, and other old friends, the Forum has also invited Marissa Hathaway, former Network Security Policy Advisor of President of Bush and Obama administrations, Eric Blot Lefevre, an important facilitator of GDPR(General Data Protection Regulation) of EU and French network security expert, Gottesgnade Ophir, former Head of Open Source Analysis Department of Unit 8200 of Israel, General Azumi Bin Mohamed (Retired), Chairman Board of Directors of cybersecurity Malaysia, Michael Miklaucic, editor-in-chief of PRISMA, and other experts and scholars with global influence.

The Forum will focus on several hot topics and phenomena, such as the GDPR of EU, ZTE Ban, supply chain security, and rampant growth of cybercrimes.

These experts will exchange ideas on the series of issues that concern the stability of global cyberspace, and work together to identify solutions. They would explore how to use "Three Perspectives" theory methodology to resolve these disputes and contradictions, promote mutual understanding and mutual trust among countries in cyberspace. Guanchao Cyber Forum devotes itself to playing an active role in building a cyberspace community of shared destiny.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/guanchao-cyber-forum-to-be-held-in-september-to-discuss-hot-topics-of-cyberspace-300670653.html

SOURCE China Internet Security Conference