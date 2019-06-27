Guardians Of The Culture Battle League Announces Its First Major Pay-Per-View Event

ORLANDO, Fla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardians of the Culture to hold its first major Pay-Per-View Live Audience event in Orlando on July 27, 2019. GOTC: Takeover will be will bring some of the biggest names in battle rap history into our Coliseum for battle. Bouts include Loso vs Lu Cipher, Don Marino vs Jonny Storm, a cypher featuring Chilla Jones, Marv Won, Quest MCODY, Venomiss, and Amzilla, as well as 6 FL vs MD judged battles!

Don Marino vs Jonny Storm flyer Loso vs Lu Cipher flyer

"Takeover will mark the beginning of a legitimate alternative for the rabid battle rap fan base," says GOTC Executive Thomas Kastelz. "In addition to utilizing recognizable names, we will also be building up-and-coming talent that will be synonymous with GOTC. Battle rap fans are some of the most impassioned and loyal fans in the world and we're really excited to give those fans a live event they can remember."

The event will be available not only as a live-audience event, but will also be available on Pay-Per-View and Video on Demand through established battle rap content distributor Rap Grid. Visit GOTCtv.com for more information and ticket announcements.

More about Guardians of the Culture

Guardians of the Culture ("GOTC") was founded by entertainment industry veterans and executives. GOTC's major events disseminate from one of largest sound stages in the Southeast, which we have dubbed "The Coliseum." So, gladiators, Who's Ready for Battle?

