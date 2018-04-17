Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Oil today announced a summer-long partnership with Live Nation, the world's largest live entertainment platform, to promote the Gulf brand and its mobile payment app, Gulf Pay.

Through July 15th, consumers who download and sign up for Gulf’s mobile payment app, Gulf Pay, with the promo code “concert” will automatically be entered for a chance to win two tickets to any Live Nation concert at a Live Nation venue in the United States.

The partnership begins with a Rock Flight® Concert Experience sweepstakes that launched on April 15th. Through July 15th, consumers who download and sign up for Gulf's mobile payment app, Gulf Pay, with the promo code "concert" will automatically be entered for a chance to win two tickets to any Live Nation concert at a Live Nation venue in the United States. The prize also includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and a $200 pre-paid cash card.

Signage promoting the sweepstakes can be seen at participating Gulf stations throughout New England, New York, and Pennsylvania, as well as on the Gulf Oil and Live Nation websites and social media accounts reaching over 80 million consumers throughout the summer driving season.

In addition, Gulf will drive brand awareness through on-site activation at over 60 concerts at two Live Nation venues in Massachusetts and Connecticut this summer. Concertgoers will see Gulf branded photo booth experiences at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts and the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut. The experiences will encourage brand engagement through social media moments and will serve as new areas for fans to visit before concerts begin.

"Partnering with Live Nation provides us the unique opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of the Gulf Pay app, attract new business for our station owners, and engage with millions of music fans across various demographics and geographies," said Nikki Fales, Director of Marketing at Gulf Oil.

Gulf's partnership with Live Nation will create awareness and excitement for the Gulf brand and the Gulf Pay mobile app in key Northeast markets. For more information on Gulf Pay and its benefits, visit www.gulfoil.com/gulfpay.

About Gulf Oil

Gulf Oil is a diversified refined products terminal operator and leading distributor of motor fuels in the United States. The Massachusetts-based company supplies refined products under the Gulf Oil name to approximately 1,800 locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico as well as unbranded products to 1,000 private label locations nationwide. More information can be found at www.gulfoil.com.

GULF MEDIA CONTACT: Nikki Fales, Gulf Oil, media@gulfoil.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gulf-oil-kicks-off-summer-long-partnership-with-live-nation-300630787.html

SOURCE Gulf Oil

Related Links

http://www.gulfoil.com

