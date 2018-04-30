Gulf Publishing Rebrands to Gulf Energy Information

"Gulf will continue to serve its global readers through outstanding content delivered through our traditional media, and increasingly through various digital platforms," said John Royall, President & CEO, Gulf Energy Information. "Gulf will continue to move the industry forward, delivering reliable information and intelligence—across many platforms—for decades to come. Coupled with strategic market insight, these offerings will help our readers and customers do their jobs better."

The corporate rebrand takes effect on May 1, and Gulf's updated identity includes a new corporate logo, website and mission statement reflecting the company's status as a leader in the delivery of media, marketing solutions and market intelligence to the international energy industry.

Gulf's market-leading brands—World Oil, Hydrocarbon Processing, Petroleum Economist, Pipeline & Gas Journal, Gas Processing & LNG, Pipeline News and Underground Construction—serve their markets with traditional print publications, as well as digital media that leverage large audiences across the upstream, midstream, downstream, business strategy and infrastructure markets.

Gulf recently expanded its market intelligence solutions through the Energy Web Atlas (EWA), a mapping and data service that provides both granular and regional insights into global LNG, gas processing, pipelines and renewables.

Meanwhile, downstream project data, delivered through Hydrocarbon Processing's Construction Boxscore Database, will be incorporated into the EWA platform later this year, giving users access to greater functionality, and a wider breadth of project and infrastructure data.

ABOUT GULF ENERGY INFORMATION

For 102 years, Gulf Energy Information has been the leading provider of business strategy and technical knowledge for the global oil and gas industry. Since its formation in 1916, the company has evolved from a single publication to a diversified information company, with coverage spanning the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors. Headquartered in Houston, with a regional office in London, Gulf produces trade journals covering the energy and underground infrastructure industries.

MEDIA CONTACT

John Royall

President & CEO

Gulf Energy Information

John.Royall@GulfEnergyInfo.com

+1 (713) 520-4443

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gulf-publishing-rebrands-to-gulf-energy-information-300638370.html

SOURCE Gulf Energy Information