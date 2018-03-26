Gurtin Municipal Bond Management Named 2018 Best Place to Work for Financial Advisers

Gurtin was chosen as one of this year's top-50 firms based on employer and employee surveys, which delve into everything from company culture and benefits to career path opportunities and more. The list, which is the first of its kind for the financial industry, introduces readers to firms with supportive cultures, where advisers can thrive and feel empowered to provide their clients with the best possible investment and financial-planning advice.

"We believe our employees are the foundation of our firm, and we are committed to making a significant investment in initiatives that will retain and attract the best and the brightest," said Sharon Wall, vice president and head of human resources at Gurtin. "We've established strong human resources, benefits, and training programs to strengthen and reinforce a culture where our employees can thrive — both personally and professionally."

With 70-plus employees as well as offices in San Diego, San Francisco, and Chicago, Gurtin has taken a proactive approach to recruiting and developing top talent, in order to sustain exceptional offerings and service as its number of client relationships and advisory firm partnerships grows.

"When I started this firm with the goal of redefining municipal bond management, I began by investing in a world-class team of innovators capable of imagining and implementing an approach to investment strategy, credit research, and technology that would set us apart," said William Gurtin, founder, CEO, and chief investment officer at Gurtin. "Our commitment to our team remains constant, allowing members of our firm to continue finding innovative ways to serve our clients and drive growth for the firm."

Gurtin will be recognized on May 15, 2018 at the first annual Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers Awards Luncheon at the University Club in Chicago.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis, and information essential to the financial advisory community. InvestmentNews worked with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the inaugural survey and recognition program.

About Gurtin Municipal Bond Management

With $13.8 billion in discretionary assets under management, as of February 28, 2018, Gurtin Municipal Bond Management strives to provide investors and their advisors with innovative separately managed account strategies and mutual funds, with goals that range from maintaining liquidity to minimizing volatility to capturing excess return to achieving social impact. Recognizing that it takes an outstanding team of only the most dedicated employees, the firm is always looking to invest in individuals who will raise the bar at Gurtin.

For more information about Gurtin, please visit:

www.gurtin.com/about

For media inquiries, please contact:

MediaRelations@gurtin.com

1-866-606-2221

Disclosures:

Neither the firm nor any employees paid a fee to be considered for, or awarded, this honor. Only independent advisory firms, firms affiliated with an independent broker-dealer, and firms operating as an RIA were eligible to apply. The process for evaluating the approximately 100 eligible firms was twofold, with 25% of evaluation based on firm benefits and policies, and the remaining 75% of the evaluation based on employee survey results. Best Companies Group conducted and evaluated the surveys to determine the 50 firms included on the list.

Third-party awards and recognition are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a top-rated/highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance. Ratings should not be considered an endorsement of the advisor by a client nor are they representative of any one client's experience.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gurtin-municipal-bond-management-named-2018-best-place-to-work-for-financial-advisers-300619483.html

SOURCE Gurtin Municipal Bond Management

Related Links

http://www.gurtin.com

