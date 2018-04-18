H Stanley Judd - Digital Publishers Launches Initiative to Restore Art of Writing Letters in America

KIHEI, Hawaii, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- H Stanley Judd - Digital Publishers announced the launching of American Letters 2018, (https://hstanleyjudd.com/2018/04/01/letters/) the nation's newest website created to encourage Americans to restore the art of writing letters. The letters on the site will be archived so that historians will have a resource that reflects the thinking of all Americans as they move through the difficult transition from the Tribal Age (Tribal thinking within the human condition) into the Digital Age (Non-Tribal thinking outside the Human Condition).

Two letters have been posted to the site:

1. A letter responding to former John Paul Stevens suggesting that the 2nd Amendment to the constitution should be removed (https://hstanleyjudd.com/2018/04/01/letters/)

2. A letter asking all Americans to join in on a National Day of Reconciliation on August 4th, 2018 (Louis Armstrong's birthday (https://hstanleyjudd.com/2018/04/01/letters/)

In 1787 and 1788, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay and James Madison, under the pen name "Publius.", wrote and published 85 letters. These letters are an important source for understanding the Constitution.

AMERICAN LETTERS 2018 encourages all Americans to begin writing letters offering their ideas as to how Americans can make the United States of America a garden in which American kids (no matter what their skin color might be) can flourish and make their dreams come true.

