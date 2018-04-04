H1Z1 Pro League Tickets On Sale Today

"It has been said by many in the community that the most skilled players in the entire battle royale gaming genre play H1Z1, and starting on April 21st, 75 of these best will converge and prove it in Las Vegas as H1Z1 Pro League participants. We're inviting anyone and everyone to witness unprecedented intense live competition as well as the mainstream audience vision that Esports 2.0 can bring," said Jace Hall, co-chairman at Twin Galaxies. "This is the first truly accessible esport that can be appreciated and understood by just about anyone, and the teams participating are comprised of the best battle royale players in the world. We're in for an action-packed first season."

As the host location for the inaugural season, Christian Stuart, EVP of Gaming and Interactive for Caesars Entertainment said, "Partnership with the H1Z1 Pro League is an exciting step in expanding the Caesars Entertainment brand into all forms of world-class entertainment."

The H1Z1 Pro League is the first battle royale professional esports league, pitting 75 of the best players in the world fight to be the last competitor standing. Fans of the nail-biting combat are encouraged to attend the match and cheer on their favorite teams, including globally known team franchises like TSM, Cloud 9, and Echo Fox.

Within Caesars Entertainment Studios, a state-of-the-art production facility in Las Vegas, 15 teams will battle it out over the course of two, 10-week splits. Every match will be broadcast exclusively on Facebook, opening up battle royale esports to an audience of billions around the world.

***Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.h1pl.com/ticketing

***Get a taste of the excitement with the new "Setting the Stage" trailer here.

***Watch the new "History of Esports in Las Vegas" video here.

For more information about H1Z1 Pro League visit: https://www.h1pl.com/

About Twin Galaxies

Twin Galaxies has been the recognized authority for video game world record validation since 1981. The TG Sports Bureau and World Records Division houses the world's most comprehensive library of video game statistics and player analytics. In October 2017, Twin Galaxies announced a Pro League Division to establish, operate and govern new professional esports leagues in partnership with leading video game publishers. Twin Galaxies' H1Z1 Pro League™ will commence its inaugural season in April 2018.

For more information, please visit http://www.twingalaxies.com/

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation ("CEC") is the world's most diversified casino-entertainment provider and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, 79 years ago, CEC has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions and its portfolio of subsidiaries now operate 47 casinos in 13 U.S. states and five countries. The Company's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. CEC's portfolio also includes the London Clubs International family of casinos. CEC is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. The Company is committed to environmental sustainability and energy conservation and recognizes the importance of being a responsible steward of the environment. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com.

About H1Z1

H1Z1 is a fast-paced, highly competitive, battle royale shooter. Parachute in and search for weapons, ammo, vehicles and supplies to stay alive. As a toxic gas cloud compresses the map, develop your strategy and prepare for the spectacle of mayhem. H1Z1 is now available free to play on Windows PC with an all-new vehicle-centric game mode, Auto Royale. To learn more, visit: https://www.h1z1.com.

About Daybreak Games

Daybreak Game Company LLC is a recognized worldwide leader in massively multiplayer online gaming. Best known for blockbuster hits and franchises such as H1Z1®, DC Universe™ Online, PlanetSide®, and EverQuest®, Daybreak creates, develops, and provides compelling online entertainment for millions of gamers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.DaybreakGames.com.

About Tixr

Tixr was started by a group of friends who love live shows and believe that nothing is better than being there. But in addition to being music lovers— and frequenting live events of all kinds— we're also technologists. We'd long wondered why the shows were so great... but the ticketing experience was so terrible.So we decided to do something about it. We founded Tixr to apply powerful cutting-edge technology to event ticketing, creating the best possible experience for both vendors and audiences, before, during, and after the show. http://www.tixr.com.

ESRB Rating: Rated T for Teen for Violence and Blood.

