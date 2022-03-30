Hair Color Market - 30% of Growth to Originate from Europe| Innovation in Product Formulation & Formats to Boost Market| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - Innovation in product formulation and formats is one of the key drivers for the market in focus. Hair color is available in pre-measured sachets that are convenient to use. The market is driven by innovations in product formulation, composition, and the format through which it is sold in the market. The innovation is brought about in the shades of the finished product. Most hair color manufacturers produce have products that help in brightening the hair. Hair brightness enhancements, a variant of hair color, are the most widely used product in the market. This is followed by hair color variants that claim to be long-lasting, easy to use, and herbal. These innovations increased customer acquisition, product visibility, and adoption rate, which is expected to drive the hair color market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Analysis

The hair color market report is segmented by Product (Permanent, Semi-permanent, Temporary, and Highlights and bleach), End-user (women, men, and unisex), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The hair color market share growth by the permanent segment will be significant for revenue generation. The composition and formulation of permanent color products are complex as the chemical composition of this process is critical. Therefore, manufacturers put considerable effort into achieving a long-lasting color that does minimal damage to the strength and elasticity of hair. Also, permanent hair colors are offered in a wide range of natural-looking shades. Many consumers of permanent hair colors are extensively diverting toward hair colors that prevent excess warm pigments (brassiness) on the hair.

Some Companies Mentioned

The hair color market is fragmented and the vendors are focusing on product innovations by bringing about the concept of product differentiation and new product developments to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Combe Inc.



Coty Inc.



Henkel AG & Co. KGaA



Kao Corp.



New Avon Co.



Revlon Inc.



Shiseido Co. Ltd.



The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.



Unilever Group

Hair Color Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.95 Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., New Avon Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Permanent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Semi-permanent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Temporary - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Highlights and bleach - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in the market

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Unisex - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Combe Inc.

Coty Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corp.

L'Oreal SA

New Avon Co.

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

