Hair Color Market Size to grow by USD 13.75 billion | Market Insights highlights the Innovation in product formulation and formats as key driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The hair color market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market's major vendors are concentrating on product innovation by introducing the concept of product differentiation and new product development. This allows the market's leading vendors to maintain their dominance.

The launch of new products and differentiating these newly launched products concerning formulation and packaging will help market vendors gain the attention of prospective customers. Digital marketing also proves to be the most economical method to promote their products because it requires no investment. Vendors often use Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube to highlight their products.

Geographical Market Analysis

Europe will provide maximum growth opportunities in the hair color market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 30% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

The UK is the key market for hair color in Europe. Due to high competition among vendors, the hair color market in the region is likely to increase significantly throughout the forecast period, resulting in the expansion of distribution networks and the adoption of multichannel marketing methods, particularly in Western European countries. As consumers are now focused on maintaining hair health, primarily by using hair colors made from natural ingredients, the demand for natural hair colors is expected to be high in Europe during the forecasted period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Japan, Brazil, the UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the hair color market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

Vendors in the permanent hair color market segment have been offering innovative formulations to meet customer needs. The permanent hair coloring process is also known as oxidation, as this process mixes an oxidizer like hydrogen peroxide and ammonia with the coloring agent before application. It does not require as much application as semi-permanent or temporary hair dyes. As a result, manufacturers devote a lot of effort to creating a long-lasting color that is gentle on hair's strength and elasticity.

Many well-known brands in the worldwide hair color market now provide hair colors that prevent brassiness and provide total hair protection from root to tip. In addition, several suppliers now sell permanent hair colors that are fade-resistant and require little care. These advancements are expected to propel the permanent hair color market segment forward during the forecasted period.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

Innovation in product formulation and formats is one of the key drivers for the market in focus. Hair color is available in pre-measured sachets that are convenient to use. Product formulation, content, and how it is sold in the market are all driving forces in the market. Hair color formulation is done in two steps. The first stage entails the creation of the product basis, while the second stage entails the creation of the desired shade.

The majority of hair color manufacturers create hues that brighten the hair, which adds to the product's popularity among consumers. The most generally used product on the market is hair brightness improvements, which are a type of hair color. Following that are hair color options that claim to be long-lasting, simple to use, and herbal. Customer acquisition, product visibility, and adoption rate have all increased as a result of these developments, driving the market's price quotient up.

Customize Your Report

Related Reports:

