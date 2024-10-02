Haircare Market in Africa to Grow by USD 1.2 Billion (2024-2028), with Targeted Products for African Hair Types and AI Redefining the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Haircare Market in Africa size is estimated to grow by USD 1.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.78% during the forecast period. Products targeted at specific hair types in Africa is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising haircare start-ups from regional women entrepreneurs. However, counterfeit products in east Africa poses a challenge - Key market players include Amka Products Pty Ltd., Bhuman Waterless Skincare, Canviiy LLC, Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Curls in Bloom, Davines Spa, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, MOROCCANOIL, Nubian Crown Hair, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled haircare market in Africa 2024-2028

Haircare Market In Africa Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1196.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis Africa Performing market contribution Africa at 100% Key countries South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Rest of Africa Key companies profiled Amka Products Pty Ltd., Bhuman Waterless Skincare, Canviiy LLC, Combe Inc., Coty Inc., Curls in Bloom, Davines Spa, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, MOROCCANOIL, Nubian Crown Hair, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Market Driver

The African haircare market is witnessing growth due to the introduction of innovative product ranges by women entrepreneurs. For instance, Ciara Imani May launched Rebundle in 2021, offering black women synthetic hair options made from plastic, such as Braid Better hair, which uses banana fibers. Gwyneth Addo started Crowning Glory in May 2022, providing Ghanaian hair extensions. Maeva Heim's Bread Beauty Supply, launched in 2020, offers various black haircare products like shampoos, deep conditioners, and oils. These rising start-ups cater to the unique haircare needs of the African population, driving market expansion.

The African haircare market is thriving, with popular products including shampoo, conditioner, oil, serum, hair coloring, and various hair styling products like wax, hair sprays, and gels. The shampoo segment dominates, with cleansing hair being a key concern for consumers. Hair health issues such as hair loss, premature graying, and dandruff are common concerns, driving demand for hair oils, conditioners, and hair colors. Hair styling services in salons, supermarkets, pharmacies, and online stores cater to diverse needs. Hair health is influenced by factors like blood circulation, infection & itching, stress, anxiety, pollution, and ultraviolet sun rays. Alopecia areata and other hair loss conditions are also prevalent, fueling demand for cosmetology services. E-commerce platforms offer convenience for purchasing haircare essentials. Hair styling tools like hair straighteners and curlers are also popular.

Market Challenges

• The African haircare market, particularly in East Africa, faces a significant challenge with the influx of counterfeit haircare products. On average, about one-third of cosmeceutical products in this region are estimated to be counterfeit. These imitations not only impact the revenue shares of established brands but also pose potential risks to consumers. Many of these counterfeit products, often sourced from overseas, are easily accessible through both physical stores and online channels. The cosmetics and beauty sector in countries like Tanzania heavily relies on imports and cross-border trade, making it a hotspot for counterfeit goods. Additionally, the prevalence of informal retailing in Africa contributes to the sale of a substantial amount of low-quality imitations through street vendors and small retailers. These factors are expected to negatively influence the haircare market growth in Africa during the forecast period.

• The African haircare market presents significant opportunities for businesses, with popular products including shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, hair colors, hair serums, hair wax, hair sprays, hair styling gels, and hair styling tools like hair straighteners and curlers. Challenges in this market include access to quality products due to limited distribution networks, high pollution levels, and the presence of medical conditions like dandruff, dull hair, alopecia areata, and infection & itching. Pharmacies, beauty salons, and online stores are key sales channels. Cosmetology services, e-commerce, and social media are also growing trends. Key ingredients for anti-dandruff shampoos include pyrithione zinc, tea tree oils, neem, basil, rosemary oil, and cedarwood. Factors affecting hair health include blood circulation, stress, anxiety, and ultraviolet sun rays. The hair care segment also caters to medical conditions caused by heredity and aging.

Segment Overview

This haircare market in Africa report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Shampoo

1.2 Conditioner

1.3 Hair color

1.4 Hairstyling products

1.5 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Africa

1.1 Shampoo- The African haircare market is growing steadily, with an increasing demand for products catering to various hair types and textures. Brands are responding by introducing new lines and innovations. Local and international companies are investing in research and development to meet this demand. The market is expected to continue expanding due to population growth and rising consumer awareness. Effective marketing strategies and competitive pricing are key to success in this sector.

Research Analysis

The haircare market in Africa is a growing industry, catering to the diverse hair needs of its vast population. Shampoos and conditioners are essential haircare staples, formulated to address common hair concerns such as dandruff, dull hair, and pollution. Hair oils and serums are popular for nourishing and promoting hair health, while hair coloring and hair loss solutions cater to those seeking to enhance or restore their locks. Salons offer professional hair services, including hair styling with wax, sprays, hair straighteners, and curlers. Premature hair loss and hair health issues are becoming increasingly common concerns, driving demand for specialized haircare products. The elderly population also presents a significant market opportunity, as they often require gentle, age-appropriate haircare solutions. Overall, the haircare market in Africa is a vibrant and dynamic industry, continually evolving to meet the diverse hair needs of its people.

Market Research Overview

The haircare market in Africa is a growing industry, with a focus on various products such as Shampoo, Conditioner, Oil, Serum, and Hair styling products including Hair coloring, Hair loss solutions, Hair wax, Hair sprays, and Hair styling gels. The market caters to diverse consumer needs through various channels such as supermarkets, pharmacies, beauty salons, and online stores. Hair health concerns include premature hair loss, dandruff, dull hair, and hair damage caused by pollution, UV rays, stress, and anxiety. Natural remedies like tea tree oils, neem, basil, rosemary oil, and cedarwood are popular for addressing common hair issues. The haircare segment also offers cosmetology services and e-commerce platforms for convenient access to haircare solutions. Medical conditions like alopecia areata and hereditary hair loss, as well as aging, are addressed through specialized hair loss products. Social media plays a significant role in promoting haircare trends and products.

