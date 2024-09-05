Haivision Named Finalist in IBC Innovation Awards with Olympic Broadcasting Services for Live Coverage of Paris Games

Haivision mobile video transmission technology used extensively across the games with private

5G networks to bring audiences closer to the action

MONTREAL, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, announced that the company was selected as a finalist for the IBC Innovation Awards recognizing the use of its mobile video contribution technology by Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) for live coverage of the Games in Paris. This is the second year in a row, and sixth year in total, that Haivision has been nominated for this prestigious award.

Selected as finalists in the Content Creation category, Olympic Broadcasting Services, Haivision, and the other technology partners are recognized for their pioneering innovations in the live broadcast production using smartphone cameras and private 5G for the Paris Games opening ceremony and a sea-based private 5G network for sailing competitions in Marseille.

For the first time in history, the opening ceremony did not take place in a stadium, but instead took place as a spectacular procession through the heart of Paris down a six-kilometer stretch of the Seine River. This unique opening ceremony presented OBS with many complex technical challenges to overcome, as they aimed to capture the emotion and excitement of the moment, with unobstructed views of the athletes. To capture up-close scenes on the 85 delegations' boats, OBS deployed over 200 Samsung S24 Ultra smartphones equipped with Haivision MoJoPro mobile camera apps.

The high dynamic range (HDR) live HD video feeds from MoJoPro were transmitted to Haivision StreamHub receivers using a private 5G network, which was setup with twelve 5G cells mounted on the historic bridges that traverse the river. The StreamHub software provided multiview monitoring and control for incoming mobile camera feeds. Moreover, the live production staff remotely adjusted camera shading parameters such as ISO and white balance for each MoJoPro app, ensuring a consistent look across all the live feeds. This was the first time smartphones were used at scale for live video production in such a high-profile and dynamic sports broadcast.

For the Marseille sailing competition, a series of production innovations using the Haivision MoJoPro app on Samsung S24 Ultra smartphones provided audiences with a more immersive video and audio experience. On the racing boats, the smartphones were mounted on the boom beneath sails, giving viewers an up-close view of the action. For windsurfing, athletes wore helmet cameras connected to the smartphones which provided a unique athlete-point-of-view that helped audiences experience the event in a new way without impeding athletic performance.

Moreover, the world's first sea-based private 5G network was created to reliably transmit video from rapidly moving boats. It consisted of a seaborne 5G radio access network (RAN) supported by 5G antennas installed on three large catamarans. This made it possible for the entire 5G RAN to adapt and follow all the sailing competition courses regardless of location and distance – a truly innovative solution to the challenge of covering offshore sports.

In addition to these pioneering innovations, Haivision technology was widely used across several other events, venues, and live feeds during the Paris Games including:

For the surfing competition in Tahiti, Haivision Pro 460 transmitters were used by France Télévisions to provide engaging behind-the-scenes video with maximum freedom of camera movement. Notable examples of content from Teahupo'o included athlete interviews at the Olympic Village and live shots from boat-based cameras.





In the Paris venues, including Stade de France and Bercy Arena, Haivision Pro460 mobile video transmitters were used to capture live video from events including gymnastics and athletics providing unmatched glass-to-glass 80 millisecond latency for seamless production with other sources.





venues, including Stade de and Bercy Arena, Haivision Pro460 mobile video transmitters were used to capture live video from events including gymnastics and athletics providing unmatched glass-to-glass 80 millisecond latency for seamless production with other sources. There was extensive use of Haivision Makito X4 video encoders and decoders as well as Haivision SRT Gateways to facilitate distribution of content to European and other rights holders around the world, ensuring that audiences across Europe could experience the excitement and watch the games live.

"We are thrilled to have been a part of the games in Paris this summer," said Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer at Haivision. "By working together with our customers and partners, our market leading innovative solutions enabled us to deliver never-before-seen live video experiences to audiences worldwide. Being nominated for the IBC Innovation Award for the second year in a row is a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in live video contribution over fixed and mobile networks."

The IBC Innovation Awards recognize the best collaborative efforts between end users and technology partners to develop new solutions to real-world technical challenges. Haivision has won this coveted award twice, most recently last year for the BBC's project covering the Coronation of King Charles III. The winners of the 2024 edition of the IBC Innovation Awards will be presented at IBC2024 in Amsterdam on Sunday, September 15.

For more information about the Haivision technology that was used to help bring this summer's major sporting events to life, visit haivision.com.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision invented the award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

