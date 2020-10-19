Halloween Saved: Norfolk Mayor Announces Discovery of Long-Lost Halloween Tradition

Legend of Peter Peter Pumpkin Treater Revealed at Press Conference in Canada's Pumpkin Capital

NORFOLK COUNTY, ON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Kristal Chopp, Mayor of Norfolk County – known as Canada's Pumpkin Capital –held a press conference alongside Norfolk Town Historian, Frances Folk to announce the discovery of historical documents connected to a long-lost Halloween tradition and legend known as Peter Peter Pumpkin Treater.

Mayor Chopp and Folk hope the discovery will give children in Canada and beyond a chance to safely experience the magic of Halloween, treats and all this year – even if they can't go trick-or-treating.

At the press conference, Folk revealed that while searching for a document in the town archives she discovered two pages that appeared to be torn from a book, likely from the mid-19th century. The first page contained a nursery rhyme, or song, about someone named 'Peter Peter Pumpkin Treater' - a folklore figure linked to the night before Halloween.

The rhyme:

Peter Peter Pumpkin Treater

Makes Halloween even sweeter

On the night before Halloween

Carve a pumpkin and save some seeds

Plant them in your garden or a special pot

And draw a smile to mark the spot

The seeds will grow in Peter's magic pumpkin land

And he will thank you for lending him a hand

A candy surprise awaits when you wake

For all the pumpkins you helped Peter make.

The second page contained a diagram indicating how to celebrate the tradition.

"What's in these pages is truly astounding," said Folk. "It appears that after a pumpkin was carved, seeds were given to children to place in a pot or garden. Upon awakening the next morning, a sweet treat would greet the child. All to help this Peter Peter Pumpkin Treater keep the pumpkin population healthy."

Mayor Chopp shared this discovery could not only save Halloween in 2020, but change it for the better going forward, creating two occasions for kids to celebrate the magic of Halloween.

"I encourage everyone, on the night before Halloween, to save some seeds and send them to Peter Peter Pumpkin Treater's magic patch," said Mayor Chopp. "Not just for this Halloween, but for many, many more to come."

SOURCE Norfolk County