HalloweenNightDrive.com has officially gone live and tickets are on sale now!

PHOENIX and MESA, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This HALLOWEEN a new concept takes shape. Pack the car with family and friends and explore Halloween Night Drive a Live, STAY-IN-YOUR-CAR, Drive-Through Experience!

Each Show Time runs for approximately 20-25 minutes as you drive at 4 MPH enjoying the fright of Halloween activations, live-action, story lines and displays!

"Lost Travelers" stay in their own car to drive a dark mysterious desert road full of scary surprises. Cars will be able to enjoy this custom experience creating Halloween memories in Arizona.

Nine Halloween Worlds come to life as you drive through Fear Fair, Fright Lane, The Haunted West, The Graveyard, The Zombie Takeover, Death Alley, Moonlight Junkyard, The Horror Patch and Alien Crossing.

The location of the event is at Scarizona Scaregrounds in Mesa off the 202 and Alma School; close to Tempe, Scottsdale and Phoenix.

DeBray Mode, a Visionary Practice, holds executive positions with global design and production firms and activates events directly for client brands by creating, directing, designing, fabricating, producing, writing and managing event program activations as well as providing resources for corporate brands, agencies and organizations worldwide.

The team is a Creative Collective, a community of dedicated professionals who thrive on inspiring through events. With a blended background that also includes talent and entertainment management, leveraging assets and content-driven environments, DeBray Mode had a vision to create and activate customized hybrid "Drive" concepts as a great progressive solution for the events and entertainment industry.

DeBray Mode formed a partnership with Thompson Event Center, a 40 acre event property in Mesa, Arizona and the home to Scarizona Scaregrounds and many active current events and concerts including Digital Drive In AZ. DeBray Mode is creatively transforming the lower-level grounds making a solid foundation for future events.

The team together has been working through the phases of producing, branding, creating content, designing, curating environments, fabricating, scripting, casting and bringing to life this FACE YOUR FEARS experience.

Events make up a trillion dollar industry. The majority of event professionals need work. Halloween Night Drive is sparking interest with the industry and the public. Local and national brands are integrating seamlessly through activations, branding and scripting as DeBray Mode continues to create unique opportunities.

The Grand Opening Event Night is on October 8th 2020. This event is for press, media and social media affiliates.

To request a private invite to The Grand Opening Event Night, please contact Christine directly at [email protected]

2020 is the year of virtual events and new live experiences. Passionate industry producers will continue to imagine and build the future of events by honing in on the collective need to enjoy life and to get out of the house.

Please join us for Halloween Night Drive!

