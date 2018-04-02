Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International

Sarker was born in India where he completed his undergraduate studies before moving to England to earn two post-graduate degrees. He began his career in finance working in the UK, and later held finance roles in the Middle East and Asia. Over the past decade, Arjun has served in senior leadership roles with Covidien/Medtronic, as vice president and general manager of Southeast Asia, and as business leader for operating room managed services for APAC.

Arjun currently lives in Singapore and will be transitioning to the company's Alpharetta headquarters later this year.

About Halyard Health:

Halyard Health (NYSE: HYH) is a medical technology company focused on eliminating pain, speeding recovery and preventing infection for healthcare providers and their patients. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Halyard is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. Halyard's Medical Device business develops, manufactures and markets clinically superior solutions that improve medical outcomes and business performance in more than 90 countries. For more information, visit www.halyardhealth.com.

