Handbags Market in India to grow by USD 207.51 million| Technavio

Market Scope

The handbags market in India report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The handbags market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Baggit

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Hidesign

Kering SA

Lavie

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

The House of Tara

VIP Industries Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis

By product, the clutches and wallets segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income, rising spending by millennials on designer products, growing demand for luxury and premium leather wallets, and the increasing number of working women across India are the major factors expected to boost the demand for clutches and wallets.

The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The segment comprises convenience stores, department stores, airport retail stores, multi-brand stores, apparel stores, factory outlets, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and other retail outlets. Customers prefer buying consumer goods, including handbags, from offline channels, as they can choose their desired brand after checking the products physically.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The expansion of the retail and online distribution landscape is driving the handbags market growth in India. Consumers are shifting their purchasing preference from conventional stores to online channels for buying consumer goods such as handbags. The growing Internet connectivity and the increasing adoption of smartphones further support the emergence of the online retailing of handbags in India.

Threats associated with counterfeit products will challenge the handbags market in India. The presence of counterfeit handbags due to illegal business practices among market stakeholders leads to an uneven competitive scenario in terms of market share erosion and price standardization. The growing penetration of e-commerce platforms among consumers has further propelled the sales of counterfeit products. This, in turn, will limit the growth of the handbags market in India to a certain extent.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist handbags market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the handbags market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the handbags market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of handbags market vendors

Handbags Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.90% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 207.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.24 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baggit, Capri Holdings Ltd., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lavie, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, The House of Tara, and VIP Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Consumer discretionary industry

2.2.1 Consumer durables and apparel industry

2.2.1.1 COVID-19 impact

2.2.1.2 Recovery strategies

2.2.2 Consumer service industry

2.2.2.1 COVID-19 impact

2.2.2.2 Recovery strategies

2.2.3 Automobiles and components industry

2.2.3.1 COVID-19 impact

2.2.3.2 Recovery strategies

2.2.4 Retailing

2.2.4.1 COVID-19 impact

2.2.4.2 Recovery strategies

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis for educational services

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound Logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound Logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

2.3.7 Support activities

2.3.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Country - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Country market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Clutches and wallets

Shoulder bags

Satchels and saddles

Totes

The two segments have been ranked based on their market share in 2020. The clutches and wallets segment constituted the largest segment in 2020, while the smallest segment was totes.

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Clutches and wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Clutches and wallets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 18: Clutches and wallets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Shoulder bags - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Satchels and saddles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Satchels and saddles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Totes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Totes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Totes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Offline

Online

The two segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. Offline constituted the largest segment in 2020. The 2020 market position of the two segments will likely remain the same in 2025. The ranking of the segments will not change by 2025

Exhibit 26: Distribution Channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Expansion of retail and online distribution landscape

8.1.2 Rising number of product endorsements by celebrities

8.1.3 Growing purchase of handbags by millennials and working women

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Threats associated with counterfeit products

8.2.2 Long product replacement cycles

8.2.3Volatility in raw material prices and presence of various local vendors

Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Personalization and customization of handbags

8.3.2 Increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable handbags

8.3.3 Business strategies

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baggit

Exhibit 40: Baggit - Overview

Exhibit 41: Baggit - Product and service

Exhibit 42: Baggit - Key offerings

10.4 Capri Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 44: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 45: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 46: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 50: Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Exhibit 51: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Overview

Exhibit 52: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Business segments

Exhibit 53: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB - Segment focus

10.7 Hidesign

Exhibit 55: Hidesign - Overview

Exhibit 56: Hidesign - Product and service

Exhibit 57: Hidesign - Key offerings

10.8 Kering SA

Exhibit 58: Kering SA - Overview

Exhibit 59: Kering SA - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Kering SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 61: Kering SA - Segment focus

10.9 Lavie

Exhibit 62: Lavie - Overview

Exhibit 63: Lavie - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Lavie - Key offerings

10.10 LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Exhibit 65: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Overview

Exhibit 66: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Business segments

Exhibit 67: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Key offerings

Exhibit 68: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Segment focus

10.11 The House of Tara

Exhibit 69: The House of Tara - Overview

Exhibit 70: The House of Tara - Product and service

Exhibit 71: The House of Tara - Key offerings

10.12 VIP Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 72: VIP Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 73: VIP Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: VIP Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: VIP Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 76: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Research Methodology

Exhibit 78: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 79: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 80: List of abbreviations

