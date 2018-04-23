Hank Asbill Joins Buckley Sandler

Asbill has obtained outstanding results for his clients for decades. He has successfully defended corporate and individual clients in more than 100 trials and 30 appeals covering a wide range of high-profile matters in numerous state and federal jurisdictions around the country. Recent representations of note include former Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell, whose convictions were vacated by the Supreme Court; the deputy chief of staff to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in her "Bridgegate" appeal; Mahmood Karzai, the brother of former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, during a Southern District of New York grand jury investigation that concluded without charges being brought; and a former AOL vice president who was acquitted criminally and found not liable civilly in successive prosecutions brought by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission. In 2015, the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers presented Asbill with its White Collar Criminal Defense Lawyer of the Year Award.

"Hank brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our White Collar and Complex Civil Litigation practices," said Benjamin B. Klubes, Co-Managing Partner of Buckley Sandler. "Complex civil and criminal litigation is a key strength of our firm, and the addition of a trial lawyer of Hank's stature and skill further enhances our trial-ready capability for clients."

"Hank is one of the deans of the white collar defense bar," said David S. Krakoff, who recently led a Buckley Sandler team that secured a $2.6 billion settlement for Universal Entertainment Corp. against Wynn Resorts Inc. "Few litigators can match his legal mind and courtroom skills; I am excited to be partners with an old friend who has such formidable talent and is truly one of the leading trial lawyers in the U.S."

Asbill is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, past president of the American Board of Criminal Lawyers, fellow of Litigation Counsel of America, and past president of the D.C. Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He has served as an adjunct professor of criminal and civil trial practice at Georgetown University Law Center, and as an instructor at numerous trial advocacy programs and the Federal Judicial Center training program for new federal district judges.

"I am excited to join Buckley Sandler and take advantage of new opportunities to pursue trial work for a wide variety of individual and corporate clients," said Asbill. "I have known and admired David Krakoff, Preston Burton, and Ben Klubes for years, and I look forward to partnering with them and the entire litigation team."

Asbill comes to Buckley Sandler from Jones Day. He received his J.D. from Georgetown University and his A.B. from Princeton University.

