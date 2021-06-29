Hannon Orthopedics Launches Patient Education Video Series Featuring Outpatient Robotic-Assisted Knee Replacement Surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With growing numbers of young, active patients electing to have total and partial knee replacement surgeries, Double-Board Certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Michael Hannon believed insight and knowledge were the most significant tools he could provide his patients to set the stage for a successful procedure.

An innovator in the outpatient orthopedic space, Dr. Hannon and his team collaborated with Cedars-Sinai Precision Ambulatory Surgery Center in Beverly Hills and Smith+Nephew, maker of the CORI Surgical System, to create a patient education video series.

"The purpose of the video series is to prepare our patients on how to plan ahead and what to expect from an outpatient, robotic-assisted procedure," explained Dr. Hannon. "The series is broken down into five parts so patients can watch the various stages of preparing and recovering from a joint replacement surgery at their leisure. We find that providing a preview of what the surgery center looks like, understanding how the CORI Robotic System functions and seeing how everyone works as a team provides peace of mind for our patients who are considering the surgery."

The video series is broken into 2.5- to 4-minute segments, including:

Meet Dr. Hannon Preparing for Outpatient Surgery The Precision Ambulatory Surgery Center Outpatient Experience CORI Robotic-Assisted Surgery Recovery: What to Expect

"With this program, we are thrilled to offer appropriate patients a robotic-assisted option at one of the highest-rated outpatient surgical centers in the country," said Dr. Hannon. "Our patients have been extremely satisfied, and it has worked out better than we imagined."

Individual results may vary. There are risks associated with any surgical procedure including CORI-enabled Knee Replacement. The CORI Surgical System is not for everyone. Children, pregnant women, patients who have mental or neuromuscular disorders that do not allow control of the knee joint, and morbidly obese patients and patients contraindicated for UKR, PFA and TKA should not undergo a CORI procedure. Consult your physician for details to determine if surgery using the CORI Surgical System is right for you.

CORI is a trademark of Smith+Nephew and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

