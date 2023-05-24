HARBOR FOODS SHARES THE UNEXPECTED PASSING OF SCOTT ERICKSON

LACEY, Wash., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Erickson, CTO and 4th generation owner of Harbor Foods, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Wednesday, May 24th in his home. Scott was 52.

Scott began working in the family-owned distribution business back in high school and worked at Harbor in many capacities along with his cousin, Justin Erickson – currently CEO of Harbor Foods. Scott was instrumental in taking Harbor from a small, local Aberdeen, WA company to a thriving business across the entire west coast.

Scott will be remembered for many things, but by using his own words, we can understand him better. He described being friendly, one of Harbor Foods' core values, by saying, "FRIENDLY means being humble, warm and approachable in the dedication to the well-being of others." That was who Scott was, and he will be remembered for living his life that way.

He is survived by his wife, Holly, and his two sons, Soren & Reece. The entire Erickson family asks for your consideration and privacy during this difficult time.

Harbor Foods is dedicated to supporting our local entrepreneurs that provide jobs in their communities, bring convenience to busy lives, and invite us all to experience life around the table. Every day. Harbor Foods is the largest independent 4th generation family-owned distributor on the West Coast, obsessed with the success of each of its 1,200+ team members. Harbor Foods and subsidiaries Harbor Wholesale and Harbor Foodservice serve over 8,000 restaurants, hospitality venues, convenience stores, and independent grocers with a wide selection of local and national products, business solutions, and Harbor-owned Real Fresh Brands™.  Harbor Foods also houses Northlink Logistics, an end-to-end third-party logistics company where our culture and values create a unique hassle-free experience. For additional information, please visit us at harborfoodservice.com or harborfoods.com.

