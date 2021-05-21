Harbour Ridge Member Defeats Odds with Two Hole-in-Ones in One Round

Patsy, who calls herself a "bogey" golfer with a handicap of 19, said, "I am always just happy to clear the hazards and get the ball on the green; none of our Par 3s are easy!" My golf group, 'The Queen of the Greens', was so excited after the first hole-in-one -- high fiving and taking photos. After the second, I was in shock!" Members of her foursome that day included Jill Kelly, Barbara Alesi, and Elaine McCusker.

Patsy also said she and her husband Andy are a golfing family. They have been playing golf together for nearly 50 years. Their two sons, David and Daniel, are single-digit golfers who have a total of 3-hole-in-ones between them (GO, MOM!). She's proud to now have passed their love for golf down to their four grandsons, ages 13, 10, 9, and 6. The 13-year-old is already on track to catch up with Grandma with his first hole-in-one this past November. "Golfing is a passion for me—I love it in all its forms, and I am still working on my game."

The Pete and P.B. Dye designed River Ridge course has hosted numerous qualifying rounds for USGA championships, including the U.S. Open. The River Ridge course boasts one of the highest slope ratings in all of Florida, and can be played from any of five sets of tees to accommodate all handicap levels. Click HERE to take an interactive course tour.

Harbour Ridge is a private, 885-acre community with 695 residences that overlook its two picturesque golf courses, acres of Audubon-certified nature preserves and is perfectly situated on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River. The Board of Directors, management and staff, along with members, are all dedicated to maintaining their commitment to financial soundness and stability in an environment which enables them to enrich their quality of life.

For more information on Harbour Ridge, please contact our Membership and Sales Office at (772) 873-6013 or [email protected].

CONTACT: SUZY DUFFY (772) 336-8954

SOURCE Harbour Ridge