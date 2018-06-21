Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Selects Global Payments Gaming Solutions for Online ACH

As part of its unique gaming strategy, Hard Rock plans to launch a Hard Rock online casino to create an omni-channel gaming strategy that enables guests to build on their experience and earn player rewards after they leave the casino. Hard Rock selected Global Payments Gaming Solutions because of its vast VIP Preferred® player network, which stands at millions of registered users, features the industry's highest limits, and enables consumers to easily use a single ACH account for their physical and online play.

"It's an important part of our experience that we enable our guests to sign on and access their funds seamlessly as they shift between offline and online play," said Lee Terfloth, director of online gaming product, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "Younger generations of players won't tolerate friction. Global Payments' solutions not only set the standard for limits and service quality, but also makes it extremely easy to fund an account and begin playing."

"Our mission is to help our clients create amazing experiences and delight their guest across their physical AND digital properties," said Christopher Justice, President of Global Payments Gaming Solutions. "Curating an amazing digital experience will be table stakes for those who aim to capture the next generation of gaming patrons. Our ability to provide safe and convenient cash access for this channel is why we have become the preferred ACH provider for the majority of interactive gaming properties in the industry."

Global Payments Gaming Solutions is leading the industry's push into online gaming. Today we process more than 15 billion ACH transactions and enable safe and simple cash access for the majority of leading online casino, social gaming, lottery and fantasy sports brands. Benefits of our offering include:

More dollars in play than any other cash access provider

Millions of registered VIP Preferred e-check users

The highest limits in the industry

Simple signup and ability to use accounts across physical and digital properties

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Set on 17 acres, with the legendary Atlantic City boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will be Atlantic City's go-to entertainment destination, boasting 2,100 slots, 120 table games, more than 20 first-class restaurants and lounges, and world-class entertainment, including Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, the beachside Sound Waves and the Howie Mandel Comedy Club. The hotel also features the iconic Hard Rock Cafe, overlooking the Atlantic City Boardwalk, showcasing a brand new elevated menu and state-of-the-art stage, allowing for an amplified level of service and entertainment. Along with an endless array of upscale amenities, including world-class shopping and the brand's signature full-service Rock Spa and Salon, featuring 31 treatment rooms, the new, music-inspired property offers lavish guest rooms and suites, with stunning views of the city and Atlantic Ocean. From family vacations and business trips to weddings, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City offers an unparalleled experience. Each of the hotel's guest rooms and suites radiates a contemporary style, including Hard Rock's signature The Sound of Your Stay™ music amenity program, which allows guests to set the mood with complimentary vinyl records or jam out on a Fender guitar in the privacy of their own room. Hotel guests can enjoy high speed, property-wide Wi-Fi, 24 Hour In-Room Dining, towel and chair service at Hard Rock Beach or at the indoor pool, and 24 Hour Access to Body Rock fitness. For more information and to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

