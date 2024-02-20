Hard Rock International Joins Forces with Major Food Group to Bring New and Exclusive Dining Experiences to Its Hotel and Casino Guests

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is partnering with Major Food Group (MFG) to develop and curate dining experiences at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino properties around the globe. MFG's support of Hard Rock will extend to proposed projects as well.

MFG co-owners (from left to right) - Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi
Through the strategic partnership with Hard Rock, MFG will act in an advisory role to curate new food and beverage programming at existing integrated resort locations such as Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. In addition, MFG will support restaurant concept creation for Hard Rock properties in development like Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens.

"We always strive to provide our guests with memorable dining experiences, so we could think of no better partner to take things to new levels at these properties than the team at Major Food Group," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "We look forward to a terrific collaboration and bringing exciting new options to our guests."

Jeff Zalaznick, Co-Owner of Major Food Group added, "This is a truly unique opportunity to bring MFG's deep expertise and innovation together with a hotel and casino leader to provide incredible food and beverage experiences for Hard Rock guests at locations both here and abroad."

This partnership builds upon the ongoing collaborative efforts between the two world-renowned hospitality brands following the successful CARBONE residency at Cipresso at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in December. The incredible dining experience was part of the New Era in Gaming for Florida celebration marking Seminole Gaming's historic launch of Craps, Roulette and Sports Betting at six properties across the state.

More information on this partnership can be found here.

