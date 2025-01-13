HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced the promotion of Josh Dlabal to Director of Global Sales, Meetings and Events. He reports to Danielle Babilino, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing.

Dlabal's responsibilities include leading the meetings and events team that builds relationships with clientele and overseeing the development and execution of strategic MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) sales and marketing activations.

Hard Rock International Names Josh Dlabal Director of Global Sales, Meetings and Events

"We are thrilled to have Josh take on this new role. His extensive experience in the meetings and events industry as well as proven track record of driving revenue and client satisfaction make him the perfect fit to bring new B2B customers to Hard Rock Hotels and Hotels & Casinos around the world," said Babilino.

Since May 2023, Dlabal served as the Director of Sales at Hard Rock Hotel New York, where he led a dynamic team at the Times Square luxury property and significantly grew revenue. Prior to joining Hard Rock, he successfully led the rebranding of Hotel Saint Clair from a 2.5-star historic property to a 4-star independent hotel, spearheaded revenue-generating sales initiatives at The Hotel Wilshire and The Goodland in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, and managed planning and execution of conference services at Hotel Allegro in Chicago.

"Creating flawless, unforgettable experiences for our clients is the driving force behind my work, so the opportunity to transition from a standout local property to global meetings and event sales at Hard Rock International is both a privilege and an exciting new chapter," said Dlabal. "I look forward to working with our talented team and driving revenue growth at our iconic properties."

Additional information on Hard Rock International can be found by visiting hardrock.com. For more information regarding open roles at Hard Rock International, visit careers.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 75 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry and destination awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International