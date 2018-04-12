Hard Rock Rocksino Honors Employee Veterans and Reservists

"It's truly a pleasure to witness the outstanding commitment that the Hard Rock Rocksino has made, and continues to make, to support our National Guard and Reserve component members. Their culture of hiring, and formally and informally recognizing the skills, knowledge and abilities the service members bring as employees is second to none. This culture of excellence is a great template for other organizations to emulate. It is clearly evident that the Rocksino is a strong supporter of their service members. I commend them for their support," said Brigadier General Rufus Smith, United States Army Retired, Ohio Chair ESGR

Throughout the past several years, the Rocksino has publicly supported service members via job fairs for Veterans, Reservists and their spouses, hosting Veterans Day celebrations, including free meals for all military personnel, donating food and clothing to shelters for homeless Veterans, and awarding funds to military organizations.

"We're proud to support our brave men and women who serve, and have served, our country," said Mark Birtha, President Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. "Since our property's opening in December 2013, our recruitment and community outreach strategy has consistently strived to hire, promote, and support military personnel in our workforce and our local community. Clearly, their values, unique leadership skills, passion and execution contribute to our success."

ESGR seeks to foster a culture in which all employers support and value the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve in the United States. ESGR facilitates and promotes a cooperative culture of employer support for National Guard and Reserve service by developing and advocating mutually beneficial initiatives, recognizing outstanding employer support, increasing awareness of applicable laws and policies, resolving potential conflicts between employers and their service members, and acting as the employers' principal advocate within the Department of Defense.

