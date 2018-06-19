Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Named Top Workplace

"It's a tremendous honor, after four-and-a half years of operation, to be the first and only gaming entertainment venue named to the "Top Workplaces" list in Northeast Ohio for three consecutive years," says Mark Birtha, President, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. "We could not have received this major recognition without our team members' passion for guest service and our corporate vision to develop an incomparable work culture."

According to Doug Claffey, CEO, Energage, "Top Workplaces" outperform average organizations on many levels, but one key distinction stands out: Leaders of "Top Workplaces" see the competitive advantage of creating a workplace culture where employees are highly engaged. And they make culture a strategic priority, day in and out."

One of the ways the Rocksino engages employees is via "Building the Band" sessions with hourly team members and "Leading the Band" sessions with supervisors and managers where employees share their ideas and suggestions on things that would make the property better.

"During these sessions, employees bring great ideas, many of which we have implemented," says Birtha. "They appreciate the one-on-one-time with our executive team and take full advantage of our open door policy. Also, our executive management – as recently as last week – performs "Walk in Your Shoes" days where our executive team works side-by-side with our hourly team members and perform hands-on work in all areas like culinary, beverage service, valet and cleaning."

Birtha sums up what being named a "Top Employer" means for Hard Rock Rocksino, "Being recognized as an employer of choice has been our mission since we opened our doors in December, 2013. Since then, we've won 106 major awards in gaming, dining, and entertainment. The "Top Workplace" prestigious award solidifies all four components of our business operations; and, we couldn't be any prouder."

